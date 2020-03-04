College

Let us help you get your kid ready for college with these tips for wrapping up high school, choosing a college, and charting a path in life. Here's what you need to know about SATs, college applications, and more.

Most Recent

Do You Or Your Child Qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden Administration's temporary rule changes to the PSLF program are poised to impact hundreds of thousands of borrowers.
Navigating Financial Aid as a Single Parent: How to Get a Free Ride for your Kid
My daughter got into an Ivy League school, but instead attended a state university, for which we paid zero tuition. Here are tips to get your kid a free ride, too—even as a single parent.
What Parents Need To Know About 'Hogging'
Awareness is growing around this terrifying trend, which has been prevalent among fraternities for decades.
101-Year-Old Virginia Woman Attends College Classes
The undergrad at Richard Bland College proves that you're never too old to learn something new. 
Alabama Teen Who Graduated High School Thanks to Waffle House Co-Workers Moves Into College Dorm
His manager even helped him move in.
Most Parents Say They Might Use Retirement Savings to Pay for Kids' College—Here's What to Do Instead
Paying for higher education can be daunting, but using retirement funds should be a parent's last resort. Here are some other ways parents can help kids cover the cost of college.
Advertisement

More College

Scholarships, Grants and Other Funding for Indigenous, Hawai'ian Native, and Alaskan Native Students
These scholarship and grant sources offer financial support, mentorship, and post-graduation employment opportunities to Native students across North America.
These 10 Scholarships, Grants, and Funding Opportunities Are Open to Latinx Students Today
Latinx students, many of whom are first-generation Americans, are often disadvantaged in the college application and financial aid process. These 10 scholarships are here to help.
9 Scholarships, Grants, and Other Funding Opportunities for Black Students
Duke University Announces Employees Who Do Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Fired
How to Cut Tuition Costs Thanks to This Community College Hack
Everything You Need to Know About Online Colleges

Man Honors His Farmworker Parents in Special Way After Graduating Medical School: 'Victory Lap'

After earning his M.D., Erick Juárez returned to the farm where his parents, Loreto and Maricela, have worked since immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico.

All College

6 Ways to Support Your Child After College So They Can Flourish as Adults
Supporting Your LGBTQ+ Teen While They're Living Away From Home
The Best Gap Year Programs for 2021-2022 and Finding the Right Fit
What a Gap Year Is, What It Isn't, and How to Know If Your Child Should Take One
Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After 'Iconic' Alum Chadwick Boseman
12 Great College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2021
A Parent's Guide to FAFSA and Federal Student Aid
The College Waitlist is Longer Than Usual This Year—Here's What Teens Can Do
How to Pay for College: Scholarships, Grants, and Loans Explained
Does Your Child Even Need a College Fund?
Parents Call for Justice After 20-Year-Old Son Dies in Alleged Fraternity Hazing Incident
Why College Students Around the Country Are Going on Tuition Strikes
How to Help Your Child Get Into their Perfect College During the Pandemic
Inspiring 12-Year-Old Georgia Boy Begins Sophomore Year of College
These Prestigious Well-Known Colleges on Every Kid's Wish-List Could Close Because of the Pandemic
Trade School, University, College, or Military: How to Help Teens Choose What's Next
Is Military Service the Right Choice for Your Teen?
What COVID-19 Means for Graduating College Seniors and Incoming Freshmen
How to Tell Your Kids That They're the Ones Who Will Be Paying for College
College Checklist for Parents: 7 Things to Do and Pack
5 Ways Parents Can Prepare Teens for College Life in 2019
Everything You Need to Know to Get Your Kid into College
Texas A&M Launches Texas’ First 4-Year College Program for Students with Disabilities
Top 10 Best Value Colleges for Your Kid
Billionaire Announces He Will Pay Off Class of 2019's Student Debt During Commencement Speech
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com