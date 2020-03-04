Do You Or Your Child Qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden Administration's temporary rule changes to the PSLF program are poised to impact hundreds of thousands of borrowers.
Navigating Financial Aid as a Single Parent: How to Get a Free Ride for your Kid
My daughter got into an Ivy League school, but instead attended a state university, for which we paid zero tuition. Here are tips to get your kid a free ride, too—even as a single parent.
What Parents Need To Know About 'Hogging'
Awareness is growing around this terrifying trend, which has been prevalent among fraternities for decades.
101-Year-Old Virginia Woman Attends College Classes
The undergrad at Richard Bland College proves that you're never too old to learn something new.
Alabama Teen Who Graduated High School Thanks to Waffle House Co-Workers Moves Into College Dorm
His manager even helped him move in.
Most Parents Say They Might Use Retirement Savings to Pay for Kids' College—Here's What to Do Instead
Paying for higher education can be daunting, but using retirement funds should be a parent's last resort. Here are some other ways parents can help kids cover the cost of college.