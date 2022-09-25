When it comes to learning a new language, the choices you make upfront could be the difference between an easy path to learning the language or a long drawn-out path full of stumbles and false starts. To help you find the best online German classes to fit your needs and learning style , we've rounded up the best of the best covering the various approaches to learning a new language such as class size, personal instruction, basic beginner to fluency courses, and of course, cost. Keep reading to find the perfect German language classes for you and your family .

Learning a second (or third) language can be exciting and rewarding. You may be embarking on this journey to learn a new language because of an upcoming trip, a move abroad, or simply just to learn a new language. Whatever your motivation, it's crucial that you choose the best class and teaching style to meet your needs. For example, do you learn better one-on-one or in a group setting? Would you prefer a self-led learning approach or daily classes that provide accountability?

Best Overall: Lingoda Key Specs Price: Starting at $15 per group class; $35 per private class

Starting at $15 per group class; $35 per private class Platforms: Online

Online Certificates: Yes Why We Chose It Lingoda provides a robust personalized path to learning the German language at an affordable price. Lessons are taught live, one-on-one, or in a group setting, and your needs drive the curriculum. There's also Lingoda's Language Sprint designed to have you comfortably speaking German in two months. The best part is that if you complete the course without missing one class, you get your money back. Pros & Cons Pros One-on-one tutoring

Materials for lessons, homework, and exams provided

Flexible schedules Cons You could have a different tutor for each session

Zoom classes only

Language Sprint courses are not always available Overview Lingoda provides tutoring for every level of language learner from beginner basics to fluency to courses that include receiving the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) certificate. You can choose between one-on-one tutoring sessions, group lessons with four other students from across the globe, or the intensive Language Sprint that has you attending classes every day or every other day. All classes are taught live to provide an immediate immersion into learning, listening to, and speaking the language. Before starting lessons, there is a placement test to help you, and your tutor, understand how much of the German you already know. The results of the test range from an A-level (Absolute Beginner) up to a C-level (Advanced). Since Lingoda is an internationally offered program, classes are available around the clock to ensure every timezone is covered. So no matter how crazy your schedule is, you will be able to find a time that works for you. You can also choose between 30-minute sessions all the way up to two-hour sessions. For beginingers, a wealth of free resources are available on the website to help you get started in your pursuit of learning German. Once you decide to take your learning to the next level, there is a 7-day free trial that unlocks the premium features. To opt into the trial, you will need to gauge your expected commitment (four classes a month up to 40 classes a month), then enter your payment details so you can be charged once the trial ends. So if you don't love the program, make sure you cancel before the trial is over.

Best for Beginners: DeutschAkademie Key Specs Pricing: Free; Intensive courses start at $100

Free; Intensive courses start at $100 Platforms: Online

Online Certificates: No Why We Chose It DeutschAkademie offers loads of free beginner German exercises, online textbooks, an audio course, over 100 different German grammar topics, and the Dativ Akkusativ trainer program offering over 4,000 free exercises. Pros & Cons Pros Wealth of free resources

App is great for on-the-go learning

Plenty of content reduces repetition of lessons Cons Paid courses can become very expensive

Live classes are three hours long

Live tutoring only available with paid courses Overview DeutschAkademie, located in Berlin, Germany, offers a huge variety of classes for beginners to advanced learners. The best part is the school offers a wealth of free resources that are perfect for beginners to get started without paying a penny out of pocket. The courses are offered both online and on the DeutschAkademie app. The free resources include over 50,000 grammar and vocabulary exercises, 800 hours of interactive German learning, printable lessons, and more. In addition to the free resources, there are intensive online courses that start around $100. The courses are very much like a college course where you are expected to attend online classes that last for three hours at a time, complete homework, and interact with the other students in the class, which can include anywhere from seven to 12 other students. A major perk of signing up for the classes is the free online unlimited one-on-one tutoring. If you are a beginner and want to be as close to fluent as possible as fast as possible, DeutschAkademie is a great choice. If you decide to take advantage of the structured online classroom-style courses, prices start at around $100. If you are looking to learn as much German as possible as fast as possible, opt for the Online German Intensive Course ($320). The three-hour classes are held four days a week (Mon-Thur) for four weeks. The class dates and times are set, so you will need to adjust your schedule to accommodate the classes.

Best for the Basics: Duolingo Key Specs Price: Free to $120 a year

Free to $120 a year Platforms: Online and app

Online and app Certificates: No Why We Chose It With millions of downloads and an equal amount of five-star reviews, Duolingo is one of the most well-known language apps available today. You cannot do much better when it comes to learning the basics on-the-go and for free. Pros & Cons Pros Free to download

Great for all ages

Community interaction Cons In-app purchases are distracting

Not too beneficial for intermediate and advanced levels

Computer-generated voices Overview Duolingo is one of the most fun and engaging programs on this list. The lessons are gamified, so you earn points every time you complete a lesson. Another winning feature is your competition is other players from around the world working toward a common goal, German language proficiency. You can also invite family and friends to compete with you, as well as watch your progress and ranking on an international leaderboard. The program is laid out in multiple small unit lessons - for example - Unit I teaches you how to order in a cafe and describe your family, and Unit II introduces adjectives and how to greet various people. There are 114 units in total. While it's best to go unit-by-unit, you can skip ahead, but it's important to note each unit builds on the last so skipping ahead may cause you to miss a few language building blocks. The content is available both online and in the mobile app. The online version, however, offers extra features not available on the app, including free and paid classes led by fluent or native speakers. If you love the free app version, you can upgrade to Super Duolingo for $7 a month or add the whole family to your plan for $10 a month.

Best for Kids Under 12: Live Lingua Key Specs Pricing: $30-$35/ hour

$30-$35/ hour Platforms: Online

Online Certificates: Yes Why We Chose It Live Lingua is a web-based multi-language program that pairs students with fluent-speaking teachers. This one-on-one format lends itself to a more personalized, immersive experience. The instructors are native-speaking and can also provide insight into cultural interests. Pros & Cons Pros Personalized approach to learning

Can choose a native speaker from the area you are visiting

Live instruction that fits your schedule

Cons Expensive



Only offers one-on-one tutors, so those with busy schedules may struggle to find times that work



Instructors encourage only German be spoken during classes which can be frustrating for new students Overview Live Lingua offers a unique teaching format that includes certified, native speaking instructors from all over the world. You can choose an instructor based on your future geographic destination, which allows for deeper cultural immersion than a basic app or self-led online course. In addition to speaking with your instructor, there are reading and writing lessons paired with your teaching plan to further enhance your learning experience. You'll start by first filling out a basic survey to gauge your current understanding of the language so your tutor can better tailor your classes to your needs. Each lesson builds on the last, so it's easy to track and make measurable progress. And if for any reason you don't enjoy working with your instructor, you can try a new tutr during your next lesson. If you need a German language CEFR certification for an employer, or to bolster your resume, that is available as well. With Live Lingua your first lesson is free - and you don't even have to enter payment details. After the free lesson, you pay by the hour which ranges from $30 to $35 depending on your upfront commitment. The more lessons you buy, the lower the cost. If live instruction is what you are looking for, this is the service for you.

Best for Teens: FluentU Key Specs Pricing: Plans from $30-$240

Plans from $30-$240 Platforms: Online and App

Online and App Certificates: No Why We Chose It FluentU offers a self-led audio and visual approach to learning German. Instead of one-on-one instruction, there are immersive videos, audio clips, and flashcards that guide you through learning the language. Pros & Cons Pros Modern, immersive videos

App allows for on-the-go learning that's perfect for teens

Flashcards are a familiar learning method for teens Cons No accountability to keep teens engaged

No placement test

Can be expensive for some budgets Overview If you are looking for a straightforward, at-home German class, FluentU might be the perfect program for you or your teen. The fun, immersive videos will keep you engaged and coming back for more lessons. Instead of focusing on grammar and punctuation, FluentU offers real-life relatable clips of news and tv shows, music videos, audio content, and flashcards that are rated by difficulty level to offer a more personalized experience. The true winning factor is this program can feel more relevant to young learners, and those wanting to hold basic conversations quickly. As opposed to a structured course that builds on basic rules and principles of the language, which can be boring for some. At present, there are 1,024 German videos, nine sets of flashcards, and nearly 50 audio clips. The main theme for FluentU is to get students to a conversational level quickly. There is a 14-day free trial available to help you decide if the learning style is right for you or your teen. Once the trial ends, you will be charged monthly ($30) or annually ($240) depending on the subscription plan you chose when initially signing up for the free trial.

Best for Families: Babble Key Specs Pricing: Plans from $7-$250

Plans from $7-$250 Platforms: Desktop and App

Desktop and App Certificates: Yes Why We Chose It When it comes to learning a new language, Babble offers something for the entire family. There are German language games for the kids, podcasts for the teens, and interactive instructional videos for the adults. So, regardless of your learning style, there's something for everyone. Pros & Cons Pros Desktop and app instruction

Caters to all levels and learning styles

Voice recognition adds a unique touch to your learning experience Cons Can be expensive

Babble Live is an additional fee Overview Babbel helps you learn everything from the basics, to conversational phrases and special topics about the culture. There are also specific courses to help hone in on your listening, speaking, writing, and reading skills. Beginners will love the Newcomer courses, and the intermediate to advanced courses help elevate your practice to fluency levels. In addition to a desktop version, Babble offers an app pairing that is loaded with bonus learning materials. These bonus features include podcasts, games, and even live-tutoring sessions. The app also offers bonus cultural materials designed to familiarize you with Germany prior to travel. Course plans range from monthly ($7), to yearly ($90), or there is also a lifetime plan ($250). The lifetime plan provides access to all 14 languages that Babbel offers. This price point, paired with the app's content, has made Babbel an extremely popular app to learn German. Babble's live tutoring services are an additional fee ranging from $150 per month to $900 a year.

Best for Adults: Pimsleur Key Specs Price: $15 to $21 per month

$15 to $21 per month Platforms: Online and app

Online and app Certificates: No Why We Chose It The Pimsleur® Method of learning was designed to take the student directly to the heart of the language by eliminating noise, confusion, and information overload. Adults will appreciate the structure, repetition, and the way each lesson builds on the next using real-world conversational interactions. Pros & Cons Pros Audio lessons featuring native speakers

Lessons use repetition to help promote long-term memory storage

7-day free trial Cons No speech recognition technology

Complicated 30-day money-back guarantee

No reading and writing exercises Overview Dr. Paul Pimsleur, a world-renowned linguist, created the Pimsleur® method of teaching based on his theory of self-instruction, which resulted from years of teaching and his study in linguistics and the psychology of language, specifically of how memory could be triggered to best implant a new language. Pimsleur's German course features 30-minute audio lessons with both a native speaker and an English-speaking guide to help you navigate the conversations. Each lesson uses Pimsleur's graduated-interval recall, whereby new vocabulary is introduced and then tested at increasing intervals, interspersed with the introduction or review of different vocabulary. In each audio lesson, you hear a brief German conversation, then it's translated into English. Then the German speaker will repeat each word, syllable-by-syllable, to help you learn how to pronounce it. This technique ensures you are fully comprehending the material taught. After each short passage and word breakdown, you are asked a series of questions that require you to recall the conversation and verbally repeat the words. Quizzes and flashcards are incorporated into the study plans for continued practice. There is a 7-day free trial offer so you can test the teaching methods to make sure it's a fit for your needs. Once the free trial ends, you can choose between either the basic audio-only subscription that's $15 per month, or a single language subscription with visuals and extras that's $20 per month, while access to the full language library which includes 51 languages runs $21 per month.

Best for Conversational Practice: italki Key Specs Price: $5 to $80 an hour

$5 to $80 an hour Platforms: Online and app

Online and app Certificates: No Why We Chose It Italki is a platform that matches learners with tutors from all over the world and with an hourly rate ranging from $5 an hour to $80 an hour. You can easily find a tutor that can accommodate your budget and schedule, and the best part is that the lessons are live and one-on-one. The free podcast is great for both learning and understanding the structure of the language. Pros & Cons Pros Thousands of native German teachers on the platform to choose from

Budget friendly rates

Cultural immersion from native speakers living in the areas you may be visiting Cons No free trials

May need some trial and error to find the best tutor for you Overview italki boasts nearly 3,000 native German instructors on its platform who are located all over the world. There are two types of language instructors listed: Professional teachers and Community tutors. Professional teachers are highly-skilled and have certified teacher experience helping students reach their goals. A community tutor is a native or advanced speaker who helps students through informal tutoring or speaking practice. Each teacher and tutor has a full profile you can read through to get an idea of whether or not they will meet your needs and budget. You can also refine your search by filtering by lesson price, type of lesson (conversational or DELE exam prep), country of origin, and type of teacher. Each profile includes information on how many classes the teacher or tutor has taught and reviews left by former students about their experience with that particular person. While there are no free trials, the rates start as low as $5 which is exceptional considering you get to have a one-on-one conversation with a native speaker, residing in the area you plan to visit. (Make sure to ask your teacher ot tutor about the culture, local hot spots, cafes and restaurants.) There are free quizzes and podcasts to help you continue practicing outside of your lessons.