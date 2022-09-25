Raising Kids Big Kids Education The Best Online German Classes for Beginners, Busy Schedules, and Small Budgets Learn German on your terms with these online classes. By April McCormick Updated on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: massimo colombo / Getty Images Learning a second (or third) language can be exciting and rewarding. You may be embarking on this journey to learn a new language because of an upcoming trip, a move abroad, or simply just to learn a new language. Whatever your motivation, it's crucial that you choose the best class and teaching style to meet your needs. For example, do you learn better one-on-one or in a group setting? Would you prefer a self-led learning approach or daily classes that provide accountability? When it comes to learning a new language, the choices you make upfront could be the difference between an easy path to learning the language or a long drawn-out path full of stumbles and false starts. To help you find the best online German classes to fit your needs and learning style, we've rounded up the best of the best covering the various approaches to learning a new language such as class size, personal instruction, basic beginner to fluency courses, and of course, cost. Keep reading to find the perfect German language classes for you and your family. Best German Classes of 2022 Best Overall: Lingoda Best for Beginners: DeutschAkademie Best for The Basics: Duolingo Best for Kids Under 12: Live Lingua Best for Teens: FluentU Best for Families: Babble Best for Adults: Pimsleur Best for Conversational Practice: italki Best for Fast Fluency: Rosetta Stone 01 of 09 Best Overall: Lingoda Lingoda Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: Starting at $15 per group class; $35 per private classPlatforms: OnlineCertificates: YesWhy We Chose It Lingoda provides a robust personalized path to learning the German language at an affordable price. Lessons are taught live, one-on-one, or in a group setting, and your needs drive the curriculum. There's also Lingoda's Language Sprint designed to have you comfortably speaking German in two months. The best part is that if you complete the course without missing one class, you get your money back. Pros & Cons Pros One-on-one tutoringMaterials for lessons, homework, and exams providedFlexible schedules Cons You could have a different tutor for each session Zoom classes onlyLanguage Sprint courses are not always availableOverview Lingoda provides tutoring for every level of language learner from beginner basics to fluency to courses that include receiving the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) certificate. You can choose between one-on-one tutoring sessions, group lessons with four other students from across the globe, or the intensive Language Sprint that has you attending classes every day or every other day. All classes are taught live to provide an immediate immersion into learning, listening to, and speaking the language. Before starting lessons, there is a placement test to help you, and your tutor, understand how much of the German you already know. The results of the test range from an A-level (Absolute Beginner) up to a C-level (Advanced). Since Lingoda is an internationally offered program, classes are available around the clock to ensure every timezone is covered. So no matter how crazy your schedule is, you will be able to find a time that works for you. You can also choose between 30-minute sessions all the way up to two-hour sessions. For beginingers, a wealth of free resources are available on the website to help you get started in your pursuit of learning German. Once you decide to take your learning to the next level, there is a 7-day free trial that unlocks the premium features. To opt into the trial, you will need to gauge your expected commitment (four classes a month up to 40 classes a month), then enter your payment details so you can be charged once the trial ends. So if you don't love the program, make sure you cancel before the trial is over. 02 of 09 Best for Beginners: DeutschAkademie Deutsch Akademie Sign Up Now Key SpecsPricing: Free; Intensive courses start at $100Platforms: OnlineCertificates: NoWhy We Chose It DeutschAkademie offers loads of free beginner German exercises, online textbooks, an audio course, over 100 different German grammar topics, and the Dativ Akkusativ trainer program offering over 4,000 free exercises. Pros & ConsProsWealth of free resourcesApp is great for on-the-go learningPlenty of content reduces repetition of lessonsConsPaid courses can become very expensiveLive classes are three hours longLive tutoring only available with paid coursesOverview DeutschAkademie, located in Berlin, Germany, offers a huge variety of classes for beginners to advanced learners. The best part is the school offers a wealth of free resources that are perfect for beginners to get started without paying a penny out of pocket. The courses are offered both online and on the DeutschAkademie app. The free resources include over 50,000 grammar and vocabulary exercises, 800 hours of interactive German learning, printable lessons, and more. In addition to the free resources, there are intensive online courses that start around $100. The courses are very much like a college course where you are expected to attend online classes that last for three hours at a time, complete homework, and interact with the other students in the class, which can include anywhere from seven to 12 other students. A major perk of signing up for the classes is the free online unlimited one-on-one tutoring. If you are a beginner and want to be as close to fluent as possible as fast as possible, DeutschAkademie is a great choice. If you decide to take advantage of the structured online classroom-style courses, prices start at around $100. If you are looking to learn as much German as possible as fast as possible, opt for the Online German Intensive Course ($320). The three-hour classes are held four days a week (Mon-Thur) for four weeks. The class dates and times are set, so you will need to adjust your schedule to accommodate the classes. 03 of 09 Best for the Basics: Duolingo Duolingo Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: Free to $120 a year Platforms: Online and app Certificates: NoWhy We Chose It With millions of downloads and an equal amount of five-star reviews, Duolingo is one of the most well-known language apps available today. You cannot do much better when it comes to learning the basics on-the-go and for free. Pros & Cons Pros Free to downloadGreat for all agesCommunity interaction Cons In-app purchases are distractingNot too beneficial for intermediate and advanced levelsComputer-generated voices Overview Duolingo is one of the most fun and engaging programs on this list. The lessons are gamified, so you earn points every time you complete a lesson. Another winning feature is your competition is other players from around the world working toward a common goal, German language proficiency. You can also invite family and friends to compete with you, as well as watch your progress and ranking on an international leaderboard. The program is laid out in multiple small unit lessons - for example - Unit I teaches you how to order in a cafe and describe your family, and Unit II introduces adjectives and how to greet various people. There are 114 units in total. While it's best to go unit-by-unit, you can skip ahead, but it's important to note each unit builds on the last so skipping ahead may cause you to miss a few language building blocks. The content is available both online and in the mobile app. The online version, however, offers extra features not available on the app, including free and paid classes led by fluent or native speakers. If you love the free app version, you can upgrade to Super Duolingo for $7 a month or add the whole family to your plan for $10 a month. 04 of 09 Best for Kids Under 12: Live Lingua Live Lengua Sign Up Now Key SpecsPricing: $30-$35/ hourPlatforms: OnlineCertificates: YesWhy We Chose It Live Lingua is a web-based multi-language program that pairs students with fluent-speaking teachers. This one-on-one format lends itself to a more personalized, immersive experience. The instructors are native-speaking and can also provide insight into cultural interests. Pros & ConsProsPersonalized approach to learningCan choose a native speaker from the area you are visitingLive instruction that fits your schedule Cons ExpensiveOnly offers one-on-one tutors, so those with busy schedules may struggle to find times that workInstructors encourage only German be spoken during classes which can be frustrating for new studentsOverview Live Lingua offers a unique teaching format that includes certified, native speaking instructors from all over the world. You can choose an instructor based on your future geographic destination, which allows for deeper cultural immersion than a basic app or self-led online course. In addition to speaking with your instructor, there are reading and writing lessons paired with your teaching plan to further enhance your learning experience. You'll start by first filling out a basic survey to gauge your current understanding of the language so your tutor can better tailor your classes to your needs. Each lesson builds on the last, so it's easy to track and make measurable progress. And if for any reason you don't enjoy working with your instructor, you can try a new tutr during your next lesson. If you need a German language CEFR certification for an employer, or to bolster your resume, that is available as well. With Live Lingua your first lesson is free - and you don't even have to enter payment details. After the free lesson, you pay by the hour which ranges from $30 to $35 depending on your upfront commitment. The more lessons you buy, the lower the cost. If live instruction is what you are looking for, this is the service for you. 05 of 09 Best for Teens: FluentU FluentU Sign Up Now Key SpecsPricing: Plans from $30-$240Platforms: Online and AppCertificates: NoWhy We Chose It FluentU offers a self-led audio and visual approach to learning German. Instead of one-on-one instruction, there are immersive videos, audio clips, and flashcards that guide you through learning the language. Pros & Cons Pros Modern, immersive videosApp allows for on-the-go learning that's perfect for teensFlashcards are a familiar learning method for teensConsNo accountability to keep teens engagedNo placement testCan be expensive for some budgetsOverview If you are looking for a straightforward, at-home German class, FluentU might be the perfect program for you or your teen. The fun, immersive videos will keep you engaged and coming back for more lessons. Instead of focusing on grammar and punctuation, FluentU offers real-life relatable clips of news and tv shows, music videos, audio content, and flashcards that are rated by difficulty level to offer a more personalized experience. The true winning factor is this program can feel more relevant to young learners, and those wanting to hold basic conversations quickly. As opposed to a structured course that builds on basic rules and principles of the language, which can be boring for some. At present, there are 1,024 German videos, nine sets of flashcards, and nearly 50 audio clips. The main theme for FluentU is to get students to a conversational level quickly. There is a 14-day free trial available to help you decide if the learning style is right for you or your teen. Once the trial ends, you will be charged monthly ($30) or annually ($240) depending on the subscription plan you chose when initially signing up for the free trial. 06 of 09 Best for Families: Babble Babbel Sign Up Now Key SpecsPricing: Plans from $7-$250Platforms: Desktop and AppCertificates: YesWhy We Chose It When it comes to learning a new language, Babble offers something for the entire family. There are German language games for the kids, podcasts for the teens, and interactive instructional videos for the adults. So, regardless of your learning style, there's something for everyone. Pros & ConsProsDesktop and app instructionCaters to all levels and learning stylesVoice recognition adds a unique touch to your learning experienceConsCan be expensiveBabble Live is an additional feeOverview Babbel helps you learn everything from the basics, to conversational phrases and special topics about the culture. There are also specific courses to help hone in on your listening, speaking, writing, and reading skills. Beginners will love the Newcomer courses, and the intermediate to advanced courses help elevate your practice to fluency levels. In addition to a desktop version, Babble offers an app pairing that is loaded with bonus learning materials. These bonus features include podcasts, games, and even live-tutoring sessions. The app also offers bonus cultural materials designed to familiarize you with Germany prior to travel. Course plans range from monthly ($7), to yearly ($90), or there is also a lifetime plan ($250). The lifetime plan provides access to all 14 languages that Babbel offers. This price point, paired with the app's content, has made Babbel an extremely popular app to learn German. Babble's live tutoring services are an additional fee ranging from $150 per month to $900 a year. 07 of 09 Best for Adults: Pimsleur Pimsleur Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $15 to $21 per monthPlatforms: Online and appCertificates: NoWhy We Chose It The Pimsleur® Method of learning was designed to take the student directly to the heart of the language by eliminating noise, confusion, and information overload. Adults will appreciate the structure, repetition, and the way each lesson builds on the next using real-world conversational interactions. Pros & Cons Pros Audio lessons featuring native speakersLessons use repetition to help promote long-term memory storage7-day free trial Cons No speech recognition technology Complicated 30-day money-back guaranteeNo reading and writing exercises Overview Dr. Paul Pimsleur, a world-renowned linguist, created the Pimsleur® method of teaching based on his theory of self-instruction, which resulted from years of teaching and his study in linguistics and the psychology of language, specifically of how memory could be triggered to best implant a new language. Pimsleur's German course features 30-minute audio lessons with both a native speaker and an English-speaking guide to help you navigate the conversations. Each lesson uses Pimsleur's graduated-interval recall, whereby new vocabulary is introduced and then tested at increasing intervals, interspersed with the introduction or review of different vocabulary. In each audio lesson, you hear a brief German conversation, then it's translated into English. Then the German speaker will repeat each word, syllable-by-syllable, to help you learn how to pronounce it. This technique ensures you are fully comprehending the material taught. After each short passage and word breakdown, you are asked a series of questions that require you to recall the conversation and verbally repeat the words. Quizzes and flashcards are incorporated into the study plans for continued practice. There is a 7-day free trial offer so you can test the teaching methods to make sure it's a fit for your needs. Once the free trial ends, you can choose between either the basic audio-only subscription that's $15 per month, or a single language subscription with visuals and extras that's $20 per month, while access to the full language library which includes 51 languages runs $21 per month. 08 of 09 Best for Conversational Practice: italki italki Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $5 to $80 an hourPlatforms: Online and appCertificates: NoWhy We Chose It Italki is a platform that matches learners with tutors from all over the world and with an hourly rate ranging from $5 an hour to $80 an hour. You can easily find a tutor that can accommodate your budget and schedule, and the best part is that the lessons are live and one-on-one. The free podcast is great for both learning and understanding the structure of the language. Pros & Cons Pros Thousands of native German teachers on the platform to choose fromBudget friendly ratesCultural immersion from native speakers living in the areas you may be visiting Cons No free trialsMay need some trial and error to find the best tutor for youOverview italki boasts nearly 3,000 native German instructors on its platform who are located all over the world. There are two types of language instructors listed: Professional teachers and Community tutors. Professional teachers are highly-skilled and have certified teacher experience helping students reach their goals. A community tutor is a native or advanced speaker who helps students through informal tutoring or speaking practice. Each teacher and tutor has a full profile you can read through to get an idea of whether or not they will meet your needs and budget. You can also refine your search by filtering by lesson price, type of lesson (conversational or DELE exam prep), country of origin, and type of teacher. Each profile includes information on how many classes the teacher or tutor has taught and reviews left by former students about their experience with that particular person. While there are no free trials, the rates start as low as $5 which is exceptional considering you get to have a one-on-one conversation with a native speaker, residing in the area you plan to visit. (Make sure to ask your teacher ot tutor about the culture, local hot spots, cafes and restaurants.) There are free quizzes and podcasts to help you continue practicing outside of your lessons. 09 of 09 Best For Fast Fluency: Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Sign Up Now Key SpecsPricing: Online $36/3mo, $96 /yr, $180/lifetime; The app runs $45/3mo , $110/yr, or $200 for one language, $300 for Lifetime Plus, which includes all 25 languages.Platforms: Online and AppCertificates: NoWhy We Chose It Rosetta Stone is arguably one of the most well known language learning platforms in the world. And for good reason, the program advertises that its users will be able to both speak, and read German after only a few short months thanks to its fully immersive approach to teaching languages. Pros & ConsProsProven the world over to be a reliable and effective platform to learn a languageUser-friendly softwareHuge variety of learning lessons and materialsConsLive lessons cost extraApp and desktop versions require separate subscriptionsCan become very expensive when combing servicesOverview Rosetta Stone helps language learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. The German program offers both desktop and app-based lessons, though you will have to pay for each separately if you want to use both. The language program consists of multiple 30-minute lessons that feature voice recognition software to help you perfect your pronunciation. There are also games and quizzes to keep the learning fun and show your progress. A recent 2021 study of 22 high school tenth-graders majoring in language studies using Rosetta Stone specifically to learn German, showed that the students actively engaged and gave a positive attitude towards the learning and teaching process. Students were able to access the materials in the application, and they understood the materials given comprehensively. To start practicing today using Rosetta Stone you'll need to decide if you prefer instruction on a desktop, laptop, or Smartphone App. The app version costs $45 for three months, $110 a year, $200 for one language, or $300 for Lifetime Plus, which includes all 25 languages. The desktop version costs $37 for three months, $100 for 12 months, or $180 for a lifetime subscription to all 25 languages. Final Verdict Learning a second language can offer a ton of benefits: it can help improve your memory, increase your understanding of the languages you already speak, and create new opportunities for bi-lingual employment. That's why, to help you achieve your second language learning goals, we love how Lingoda provides a variety of classes and tutoring for beginners to the most advanced speakers. It also offers CEFR certificates and caters to a variety of learning styles because it offers one-on-one tutoring, group lessons, or intensive Language Sprints. That said, if you are looking for a more engaging, self-led learning approach, we think Duolingo is a fantastic choice. It takes a fun gamified approach to learning, while also allowing you to work on your classes whenever you want. However, if you're interested in picking up conversational phrases and learning more about the culture you are visiting, you can't beat italki's budget-friendly platform that allows you to choose from nearly 3,000 native German speakers who provide a level of immersion traditional programs do not. Compare the Best German Classes Company Price Platforms Certificates Best Overall Lingoda Starting at $15 per group class; $35 per private class Online No Best for Beginners DeutschAkademie Free; Intensive courses start at $100 Online No Best For The Basics Duolingo Free to $120 a year Online & App No Best for Teens FluentU Pricing: $29.99-$35/ hour Online & App No Best for Families Babble Pricing: Plans from $7/month - $249/lifetime Online & App Yes Best for Adults Pimsleur $15 to $21 per month Online & App No Best for Conversational Practice italki Price: $5 to $80 an hour Online & App No Best App Rosetta Stone $45/3mo; $110 /year; $200/lifetime; $300/lifetime plus Online & App No Guide for Choosing a German Class Are Online German Classes Worth It? If you need to learn German, online classes are a fantastic option. Since the curriculum across the services mentioned in our list spans a wide variety of learning styles, schedules, budgets, and needs, it's clear online classes offer opportunities that basic classroom instruction does not. From one-on-one conversations with native speakers to small virtual classrooms that include cultures from around the world to gamified programs with international leaderboards, online German language classes cannot be beaten. While regular reading, writing, and conversation will be the winning combination for you to reach true fluency in any language, these classes are a great starting point. What Should I Look For When Choosing a German Class? When choosing an online German class, it's important to first decide on a few critical points including time, budget, teaching style, needs, certifications, and more. Below we break down a few key ways to find the best classes for you. Schedule: Your schedule will be a huge driver on your mission to learn any new language. Be realistic about the time you have to learn the language, and where that fits into your schedule. Decide whether or not a set class schedule will be best for you or a self-led on-the-go approach. Budget: As you can see from our list, there is an option available to fit any budget from free classes to $5 live sessions to fully immersive programs that cost hundreds of dollars. That said, the more expensive option is not always going to be the best option, so if you don't have hundreds of dollars to spread, you still have plenty of great options. Weigh each carefully so you can get the most bang for your (limited) back. Learning Style: There wouldn't be so many learning styles available today if there were only one best way to learn. Decide what style resonates most with you from one-on-one classes to group instruction, to video and audio-only learning, or fun gamified programs. Language needs: Do you need to be fluent in a month, conversational in two months, or know a bunch of words to impress your friends this weekend? Is a language certification the ultimate goal? Thankfully, there is a program that can help you achieve whatever your motivation for learning German may be. Make sure you clearly understand those needs before choosing a program. Frequently Asked Questions Is German a Hard Language to Learn? Learning any second language can be a challenge. The good news is that according to the Foreign Services Institute (FSI), German is a category II language to learn, requiring around 30 weeks of intensive study to become fluent. For context, the rankings go up to Category V and include languages like Mandarin and Arabic. Are There Free German Courses? There are plenty of free German courses available today. We outlined a few in our above list. The important thing to consider is if the free lessons will meet your needs, or be a waste of time. How Can I Help My Child Learn German? The best way to help your child learn a new language is to find a method of learning that is fun, engaging and something the child would enjoy sticking with. It's also a great idea to practice together and use the language around the house to keep the learning constantly going. How Long Does It Take to Learn German Fluently? As mentioned above, the FSI says it should take 30 weeks or five months to learn German. That amount of time is based on constant, immersive learning. That may not be feasible for you, your family, or your schedule. That said, the FSI's estimate is a good indicator of how long you will need to actively work at acquiring the language. So don't expect to know it all in 30 days. Be patient, practice regularly, and you will no doubt meet your goals. What Level of German is Required to Work in Germany? According to the German Language School in Berlin, if you want to work in Germany, you´ll get by if your German is on level B1/B2. The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, the certifying standard in Europe, lists B1 to B2 language proficiency at the intermediate level between A1/A2 and C1/C2. So if you are semi-fluent in German, you should be able to begin working without too many issues. Methodology To find the best online German language classes, we analyzed over 19 different language learning providers. We evaluated each based on their curriculum, teacher certification and instructional hours, availability, ease of use and platform navigation, user reviews, available technology, instruction approach, use of native speakers, and overall value for the cost of the classes. These factors helped us assess the full scope of each program and how well it delivered on the promise of teaching German as a second language. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles The Best Online Spanish Classes for the Whole Family 7 Best Parental Control and Monitoring Apps of 2022 Best Parental Control Apps The 9 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents Helpful Resources for Finding Abortion Care in Your State Where to Get Abortion Pills Online 6 Foreign Languages Kids Should Learn A Beginner's Guide to Hiring a Tutor 16 Virtual After-School Programs to Keep Kids Engaged When the Learning Day is Done How Much Do Piano Lessons Cost? 5 Online CPR Classes to Help Prepare You for an Emergency Resources for Abortion Care Access in Trigger Law States 10 Things to Consider Before Going Back to School as a Parent Learning a Foreign Language Bilingual Babes: Teach Your Child A Second Language The Top 8 Caribbean Resorts for Families Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies