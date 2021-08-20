The Best Kids' Desks for Every Home Study Space and Type of Student

Best Desk for Studying: Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk & Chair

This dark wood desk may feel familiar to your kids, since it has a safety-hinged lid just like the desks used in many schools. It's well-built, with reinforced legs and a sturdy feel, making it the perfect choice for at-home schooling or homework sessions.

Parents like how well-constructed the desk and chair are, with one reviewer writing, "I was very surprised at the quality of the desk and chair; they are both very study and the finish was awesome."

The word "perfect" keeps coming up in reviews, and parents rave about how the size is just right for pre-K and younger kids. "This is the perfect desk for my 4-year-old," one wrote. "She will be starting pre-K in the fall, and so we got this desk to prepare her for any homework she may get."

To buy: Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk & Chair, $81.99, (originally $140.49); amazon.com.