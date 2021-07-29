8 Trendy Back-to-School Outfit Ideas for Every New Student
These wardrobe picks let kids flex their one-of-a-kind personalities. Plus, they're super comfy.
BILLY Footwear
Inclusive boots from BILLY Footwear zip all the way down on both sides, so all kids (including those with limited mobility) can get them on and off easily.
Angela McKay X H&M
Behold the icebreaker jacket. The lightweight satin bomber, an Angela McKay X H&M collab, is sure to be a conversation starter at the bus stop on cool mornings. Extra credit for being made with sustainable materials.
Primary
Kids will feel cozy in this soft, heathered-cotton shirt with rugby stripes from Primary, founded by two moms. The company doesn't have separate boys' and girls' lines, believing kids should wear any color or style they want.
Pair Eyewear
We have heart eyes for these prescription Sesame Street frames from Pair Eyewear. For every purchase, Pair donates a percentage to the EYElliance, which provides vision care to school-age kids around the world.
Vans
Vans legendary "hot flame" kicks got a lace-free makeover. Reinforced toe caps also provide a secure fit.
Tea
Inspired by retro Swedish pop graphics, Tea's rainbow sweater will make any day brighter.
Mini Boden
Animal pom-pom hair bands from Mini Boden cute-ify ponytails.
Target's Art Class
Let them fly their creative flag with Target's Art Class tie-dyed cotton hoodie.