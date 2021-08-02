The Parents Guide to Back to School 2021

Finally, for real this time, no fooling. Our kids are donning backpacks, lugging lunch boxes, and heading into classrooms five days a week. And because this cathartic moment calls not only for celebration but also for preparation, Parents presents a crash course in getting ready. Our full-to-bursting guide covers every aspect of this transition, from supercool first-day outfits and six of the cutest lunches that ever lunched to helping an anxious kid psych up for the return or a struggling reader play catch-up. As you hold tight to the lessons of that long stint at home—about togetherness and what matters most—try to savor this miraculous occasion: Our kids are back where they ought to be, ready to thrive, grow, and learn. Class is in session!
By Editors of Parents magazine
August 02, 2021
An Age-by-Age Guide to 11 Basic Life Skills to Teach Kids Before Going Back to School

Here's how to help your child stay on track with life skills at school, like opening their lunch box and washing their hands.

By Cheryl Lock

Credit: TIM MARSELLA
Credit: By Cheryl Lock, Photograph by Tim Marsella
7 Fun Tips from Real Parents for Giving Your Kid the Best First Day of School Ever

Excitement and, of course, butterflies are running high this momentous school year. Give kids the super-celebratory send-off they deserve.

By Karen Cicero

Credit: Tim Marsella
8 Trendy Back-to-School Outfit Ideas for Every New Student

These wardrobe picks let kids flex their one-of-a-kind personalities. Plus, they're super comfy.

By Karen Cicero

Backpacks on, lunch packed—and ready to hang with their teachers. | Credit: Paul Thorburn
5 Big Back-to-School Challenges and How to Tackle Them

Many kids have spent more than a year doing "school lite," and as they switch back to all classroom, all the time, they may struggle to adjust. Prep them for the new new normal by helping them tackle five anticipated kid difficulties.

By Holly Carter 

Credit: Priscilla Gragg
6 Creative School Lunch Ideas for Kids

When a meal makes your kid crack a smile, you know it's a win. But adorable themed lunches that are doable and easy to make ahead of time? That's a win-win.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Jen Causey
6 Ways to Help Your Child Catch Up On Learning

After an incredibly frustrating year, you may be wondering about the long-term impact on your kid's learning. But experts say it's worth keeping things in perspective and that there are ways to support students this go-round (without having to supervise their classwork).

By Ellen Lee

Credit: Thayer Allyson Gowdy
11 Things Teachers Want You to Know this Back-to-School Season

Things have changed a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic and going back to school may feel different this year. Teachers open up about the most important things they want parents to know.

By Erin Zammett Ruddy

Credit: Paul Thorburn

This article originally appeared in Parents magazine's September 2021 issue as "We're Back!" Want more from the magazine? Sign up for a monthly print subscription here

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com