As summer comes to an end, children love stocking up on back-to-school supplies. And while it's hard to resist colorful pens and notebooks, many kids have their sights set on the grand prize: a brand-new backpack.

There are plenty of backpacks available on the market today. The best ones will effectively store all of your child's supplies (hello, organizational compartments!), and they should have two wide padded shoulder straps to distribute weight evenly. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also recommends backpacks with padded backs, waist straps, and lightweight portability.

Fun designs are always a bonus—but avoid backpacks that outwardly display your child's name or initials to strangers. Also, if you're worried about spills, choose a backpack that's machine-washable or easy to wipe clean.

To narrow down the options, we rounded up 13 of the best backpacks for kids of all ages. We included adorable backpacks for preschoolers, toddlers, and kindergarteners—as well as big-kid backpacks for the elementary school years. Get your student ready to head back to class in style!

The Best Backpacks for Toddlers, Preschoolers, and Kindergarteners

While young kids aren't lugging around textbooks and binders, you'll still want to buy a backpack for them. These compact options are perfect for storing snacks and artwork, and they make a sweet fashion statement as well. Just make sure to check with your child's school for any requirements beforehand (such as preferred backpack dimensions).

Related Items Skip Hop Unicorn Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Skip Hop Toddler Backpack BUY NOW Made with durable materials and easy-to-clean linings, Skip Hop backpacks are the perfect accessory for toddlers and preschoolers. Choose between 20 adorable designs, including a butterfly, bulldog, fox, llama, unicorn, and more.

Related Items Paw Patrol Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie PAW Patrol Backpacks BUY NOW Calling all PAW Patrol lovers! The Mackenzie backpack from Pottery Barn Kids features your child’s favorite characters. It also has the functional components that parents love, like a sturdy design and impressive storage capacity. It’s definitely near the top of our list for cutest backpacks this year! (Note: For safety reasons, we recommend getting the backpack without the personalization option.) Vaschy Unicorn Preschool Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Vaschy Preschool Backpacks BUY NOW These back-to-school backpacks for girls and boys have many perks: easy organization, durable water-resistant polyester material, a lightweight design, and adorable pattern options. They're best suited for children ages 4 to 6 years old. BIXBEE Owl Backpack Bixbee Animal Pack – Owl Backpack BUY NOW Does your toddler need some encouragement to attend daycare or preschool? This cute back-to-school backpack, featuring a wise owl, might get them excited! Plus, parents will love the ergonomic horizontal design. Wildkin Kids Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Wildkin Kids Backpack BUY NOW Wildkin combines eye-catching patterns with a functional design, giving your child one of the best back-to school backpacks on the market. Plus, each one is accompanied by matching lunch box options (sold separately). Yisibo Toddler Dinosaur Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Yisibo Toddler Dinosaur Backpack BUY NOW You better believe your kid will be excited to wear this unique dinosaur backpack! It’s made with a 14 inch shoulder drop, waterproof neoprene material, and adjustable padded shoulder straps.

The Best Kids’ Backpacks for Elementary School

During the elementary school years, backpacks double as fashion statements—but don't let a fun design deter you from choosing a safe, well-built backpack. The AAP recommends lightweight options with two wide padded shoulder straps, a padded back, and a waist strap. Rolling backpacks can also help with heavy loads, as long as your child can still carry them up stairs.