I've Found the Key to Turning School Supplies Shopping Into a Treat for Kids

Remember when you were a kid and so much of school felt like teachers putting everyone into the same little box? Your kids may be feeling like that too. But even if your kids' teachers prefer folders in certain colors and styles and all the markers you buy go to the communal classroom closet, you can find little ways to sneak in a personal item or two. We're talking a flashy pencil case or a binder, like the old-school Trapper Keepers that have made a comeback. It could be a set of pens in colors beyond black and blue. Or maybe it's a special gadget, like a tablet or an electric pencil sharpener, that will make homework just a little easier.