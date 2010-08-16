No More Manic Mornings

Are your mornings a nightmare? A frantic rush—with parents and kids cranky and running late? No more: Try these tips for smoothing out your mornings from child-rearing experts, professional organizers, and savvy moms on the frontlines of the morning madness.

For starters, consider that draggy mornings may mean some of you (or all of you!) aren't getting enough sleep, says Anita Chandra-Puri, M.D., a pediatrician in Chicago and the mother of four sons. Sleep needs vary from child to child (and parent to parent). In fact, a poll conducted by the National Sleep Foundation found that 60 percent of children under 18 complained of being tired during the day, while 15 percent of children said they actually fell asleep at school. How much sleep does your family need? Check out the National Sleep Foundation.

Once you know your family's sleep needs, back up bedtime, bathtime, storytime, dinnertime—whatever needs to happen earlier so that you all can get to bed earlier and wake up more rested.