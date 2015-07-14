How to Create a Homework HQ

By Taryn Mohrman
Design a space that works well for schoolwork and keeps your kid on track all year.

Create a Homework HQ

A special study space can make homework more fun and help motivate your child to get it done! Choose a space in your house that's least likely to distract your child, and use our tips to create a simple, organized, and kid-friendly homework HQ.

Plan Ahead

Teach your child to manage homework and project deadlines by hanging a personalized calendar above his desk.

Clear Clutter

Make room on the desktop for the basics, which should include an adjustable lamp -- and get rid of everything else! A neat work area will help him be more efficient.

Create an "in box" and "out-box" so important permission slips and notes aren't lost.

Tidy up desktop dust-collectors in jars.

Choose a Simple Setup

A desk and chair that are clean in design will grow with your child. Add a throw pillow or a cushion to the chair for extra support, comfort, or height.

Keep the Time

Hang a clock with large numbers so your child can stay on schedule.

Display Keepsakes

Celebrate special papers and artwork (and prevent pileups!) by hanging them from a clothesline.

Check Your Bag

Install a backpack hook near the work area so assignments are always within reach.

Pick Out Fun Supplies

As you're reviewing your weekly shopping list, get the kids involved.

Sort Supplies

Turn an open bookshelf into a kid-friendly file cabinet for papers, art materials, and more.

