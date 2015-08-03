The walk to school (or the bus stop or even just down the driveway to the carpool) will be so much more exciting if your child and her friends discover encouraging messages written on the sidewalk along the way. Patience of Kindness Girl suggests grabbing some bright sidewalk chalk with family, friends, and neighbors and heading out the night before school starts to leave the positive messages. You could do it as a surprise for your children, or take your kids out with you to join in the fun leaving messages for their schoolmates.