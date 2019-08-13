8 DIY School Supplies

For a watermelon, place green duct tape (Duck Tape in Sage) along the bottom of a pink folder and add a strip of 1/4-in.-thick white washi tape on top of the green to create the rind. For a pineapple, stick the duct tape onto a smooth counter or a plastic cutting board, and draw a zigzag. As you lift off the tape, cut along the zigzag with scissors, then stick the tape along the top edge of a yellow folder.

Use a black marker to draw on teardrop-shaped watermelon seeds or V shapes to mimic a pineapple’s spiky appearance.