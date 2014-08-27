The Best Back-to-School Backpacks for Kids
Let the new school year begin! These 13 backpacks will effectively store all of your child's essential back-to-school supplies—and they have adorable designs to boot.
Skip Hop Toddler Backpack
Made with durable materials and easy-to-clean linings, Skip Hop backpacks are the perfect accessory for toddlers and preschoolers. Choose between 13 adorable designs, including a butterfly, bulldog, fox, llama, unicorn, and more.
Wildkin Kids Backpack
Wildkin combines eye-catching patterns with a functional design, giving your child one of the best back-to school backpacks on the market. Plus, each one is accompanied by matching lunch box options (sold separately).
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
Does your child prefer simple, streamlined packs? Consider this classic back-to-school backpack from JanSport. It comes in 30 different colors and prints—and customers love the functional design and quality material.
Mackenzie Twilight Ombre Sparkle Glitter Backpacks
This glittery backpack will surely turn heads in the hallway! Little kids will adore the whimsical ombre pattern, and they can also personalize the sturdy, spacious backpack with their name.
Yisibo Toddler Dinosaur Backpack
You better believe your kid will be excited to wear this unique dinosaur backpack! It’s made with a 14 inch shoulder drop, waterproof neoprene material, and adjustable padded shoulder straps.
Fjällräven Kånken Classic Backpack
Fjällräven Kånken backpacks have been trending recently—and for good reason. The square-shaped design looks uniquely modern, and the main pocket is roomy enough for most students.
Vaschy Preschool Backpacks
These back-to-school backpacks for girls and boys have many perks: easy organization, durable water-resistant polyester material, a lightweight design, and adorable pattern options. They're best suited for children aged 4 to 6 years old.
Mackenzie PAW Patrol Backpacks
Calling all PAW Patrol lovers! The Mackenzie backpack from Pottery Barn Kids features your child’s favorite characters. It also has the functional components that parents love, like a sturdy design and impressive storage capacity. It’s definitely near the top of our list for cute back-to-school backpacks!
L.L.Bean Original Book Pack
L.L.Bean manufactures backpacks made to last, thanks to extra-strong stitching and weatherproof fabric. Smaller kids might like the “Junior” version of the much-loved classic.
J World New York Sunrise Rolling Backpack
Worried that your child’s stuffed backpack is too heavy? Get one with wheels! This option has a locking aluminum handle and durable wheels that withstand shocks and wear. It also has straps, in case your child ever wants to carry it on their back.
Everest Basic Backpack
This backpack gets the job done right. It carries everything your kid needs—like homework, a lunchbox, or a change of clothes—with a streamlined silhouette. As a bonus, your child can choose from many different colors to fit their own personal style.
Bixbee Animal Pack – Owl Backpack
Does your toddler need some encouragement to attend daycare or preschool? This cute back-to-school backpack, featuring a wise owl, might get them excited! Plus, parents will love the ergonomic horizontal design.
AmazonBasics Classic School Backpack
With a 4.5 star rating and over 8,000 reviews, you’d be shocked to learn this AmazonBasics backpack retails for about $13! The simple facade comes in seven colors, making it a perfect minimalistic back-to-school backpacks for boys and girls alike.