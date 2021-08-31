4 New Trends That Help Parents Save on Back-to-School Expenses

Find coupons on Instagram.

The 'gram is fast becoming as ubiquitous as the Sunday paper. Much in the same way that frugal parents find deals in the advertising inserts, they are also cashing in on coupons from influencers in the know.

Melanie Legaspi is the Hawaiian finance nerd behind the budgeting and side hustle IG account Mommy Finance. In addition to advocating for reusing unused supplies from last year, Legaspi follows three coupon deal accounts that have great back-to-school savings: Chasing Deals Forever, Deal Chasing Mama, and Mama Deals. In addition, she reminds everyone to keep an eye out for birthday and holiday gifts that can be purchased well in advance. It is those last-minute gifts for rather predictable expenses that can really break the bank.