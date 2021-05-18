18 Back-to-School Quotes to Get Kids Excited for Class
Get your student ready for a new school year with these inspirational words of wisdom. We rounded up funny back-to-school quotes to make them laugh, motivational quotes to encourage academic greatness, and everything in between. Printed out, these back-to-school quotes can also double as fun lunch box notes or locker art.
Conan O'Brien
“Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen.”
Nelson Mandela
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
Dr. Seuss
“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”
Audrey Hepburn
“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible'!”
Malcolm X
“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”
Jenny Han
“I've always loved the first day of school better than the last day of school. Firsts are best because they are beginnings.”
Helen Keller
“A well-educated mind will always have more questions than answers.”
Dana Stewart Scott
“Learn as much as you can while you are young, since life becomes too busy later.”
Denise Witmer
“A new school year means new beginnings, new adventures, new friendships, and new challenges. The slate is clean and anything can happen.”
Eleanor Roosevelt
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
Anthony J. D'Angelo
“Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow.”
Oscar Wilde
“You can never be overdressed or overeducated.”
Steve Martin
“Be so good they can't ignore you.”
Art Williams
“I’m not telling you it’s going to be easy—I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.”
Anonymous
“School is a lot like toilet paper. You only miss it when it’s gone.”
Ray LeBlond
"You learn something everyday if you pay attention.”
Oprah Winfrey
“Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom.”
Malala Yousafzai
“One child, one teacher, one pen and one book can change the world.”