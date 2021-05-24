16 Back-to-School Crafts for Kids to Kick-Start a New Year

Get the kids ready to work a new angle (and to keep tabs on their belongings!) with this handy back-to-school craft.

What You'll Need: Templates, foam sheets, cardboard, pushpin, embroidery needle, embroidery floss, white cardstock, cellophane wrap, tacky glue, hole punch, braided mason line (available at building-supply stores), lighter (optional)

What To Do:

1. Print templates and cut out. Use template to trace and cut out both sides of the tag from foam sheets. Put the piece with the window aside.

2. Place solid foam piece onto a piece of cardboard and mark the dots with a pushpin.

3. Thread an embroidery needle with 3 strands of embroidery floss. Knot the long end, and start from the back corner of the tag piece from Step 2. Bring the needle up, then stitch lines at 45-degree angles as shown. To finish, tie a double knot on the back.

4. Glue a piece of white cardstock on the back to protect the stitches.

5. Glue a piece of cellophane over the window of the other piece.

6. Punch a hole on the top center of both pieces. Glue the top and side seams together. Leave the bottom open. Let dry.

7. Cut a 15-inch piece of braided mason line. Fold in half, push loop through the hole, and bring the ends through the loop. Trim as desired. Use lighter on ends to prevent fraying if desired.

8. Cut a piece of cardstock to fit and insert it into the tag.