The 7 Best Back-to-School Apps for Parents
myHomework
myHomework will help you and your child organize classes, assignments, projects, and tests by tracking what's due and when. A color coding system organizes homework by class. (Free; iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Windows, Android, Chrome Web Store, Kindle Fire).
iStudiez Pro
iStudiez Pro enables students and parents to keep tabs on agendas, homework, tests, and grades with scheduling tools, notifications, and GPA-tracking features. (Free, with subscription options available; iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Windows, Android).
Cozi
Staying organized is key during the school year, and Cozi can be your ultimate assistant. The free app keeps track of your family's schedule with a shared, color-coded calendar. It also lets you make grocery lists, save recipes, write to-do lists, and manage a family journal. Cozi is one of the best back-to-school apps for parents since it streamlines itineraries across all devices. Click here to learn more about Cozi. (Free; iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, Android).
Nutrients - Nutrition Facts
Ensure that your kids are eating as healthily as possible with Nutrients - Nutrition Facts, which has nutrition data for nearly 200,000 foods, as well as common serving sizes. (Free; iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch).
LaLa Lunchbox
Let your kid help with lunch preparation with the best-selling LaLa Lunchbox app. Have him pick out a virtual lunch with items from a "Food Library," which lets parents know what to buy at the grocery store. Parents can choose what's shown in the library, and they can even customize selections for specific diets (vegetarian, gluten free, etc.). All fruits, veggie, proteins, and snacks are curated by a dietician. What's more, the interface features monsters sure to attract your children! (Free; iPhone).
School Supply List
Get your back-to-school needs organized with the School Supply List, which has a database of 150 items (you can also add your own). Create individualized lists for each child, make notes for each item, and track quantities needed. (99 cents; iPhone, iPad).
Here Comes The Bus
You hear the school bus chugging down the street, then sprint to make it to the bus stop on time, possibly forgetting your child's lunch along the way. This common scenario can be a thing of the past with Here Comes The Bus, which lets you track the bus's route and gives a five-minute warning. Parents can also track their children as they board and leave the bus. Note that your school district must offer the app. (Free; iPhone, iPad, Google Play)