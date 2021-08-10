8 Fruit-Themed School Supplies That Kids Will Love
Start the school year fresh with bright supplies in delectable fruity patterns.
Have a Slice
Keep everything tidy in these fruit-shaped leather pencil cases, which fit pencils, pens, erasers, and more.
Lunch Boldly
Encourage little ones to eat up their fruit and vegetables—and look stylish while doing it—with this organic cotton lunch bag.
Take Note
This composition book is citrusy cute and eco-friendly; it's made from 100 percent post-consumer-waste recycled pages and printed with soy ink.
Keep the Jokes Coming
More Lunch Lines tear-out riddles will turn the cafeteria into the ... laugh-a-teria (haha!). Plus, there's room on each note for a handwritten message.
Taste the Tropics
Sort big and small bites in this pineapple-shaped bento lunch box, which has easy-to-handle clasps for small hands.
Write On
Doodle lovers can't help but get creative with this six-pack of gel pens with fruity scents.
Go Bananas
Featuring a print from an independent artist, the Milatoo Banana Print Backpack has roomy pockets and adjustable shoulder straps.
Bag It Up
Store healthy nibbles in this set of BPA-free reusable snack pouches.