8 Fruit-Themed School Supplies That Kids Will Love

By Cassie Hurwitz
August 10, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of Society 6

Start the school year fresh with bright supplies in delectable fruity patterns.

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Have a Slice

Credit: Courtesy of Kawaii Pen Shop
SHOP IT

Keep everything tidy in these fruit-shaped leather pencil cases, which fit pencils, pens, erasers, and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Lunch Boldly

Credit: Courtesy of Fluf
SHOP IT

Encourage little ones to eat up their fruit and vegetables—and look stylish while doing it—with this organic cotton lunch bag.

3 of 8

Take Note

Credit: Courtesy of Decomposition
SHOP IT

This composition book is citrusy cute and eco-friendly; it's made from 100 percent post-consumer-waste recycled pages and printed with soy ink.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Keep the Jokes Coming

Credit: Courtesy of Paper Source
SHOP IT

More Lunch Lines tear-out riddles will turn the cafeteria into the ... laugh-a-teria (haha!). Plus, there's room on each note for a handwritten message.

5 of 8

Taste the Tropics

Credit: Courtesy of Bento USA
SHOP IT

Sort big and small bites in this pineapple-shaped bento lunch box, which has easy-to-handle clasps for small hands.

6 of 8

Write On

Credit: Courtesy of Yoobi purchased, Yoobi donates one item to a kid in need.
SHOP IT

Doodle lovers can't help but get creative with this six-pack of gel pens with fruity scents.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Go Bananas

Credit: Courtesy of Society 6
SHOP IT

Featuring a print from an independent artist, the Milatoo Banana Print Backpack has roomy pockets and adjustable shoulder straps. 

8 of 8

Bag It Up

Credit: Courtesy of Boon Supply
SHOP IT

Store healthy nibbles in this set of BPA-free reusable snack pouches. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Cassie Hurwitz