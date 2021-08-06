7 Best Tech Products for Back to School
Gear up with smart electronics, accessories, and overall make-life-easier items before getting caught in the chaos.
JBuddies Studio Wireless Kids Headphones
Kids can jam safely with the volume-control feature on the JBuddies Studio Wireless Kids Headphones and listen for up to 24 hours before recharging. The plushy on-ear fit and headband make it one comfy experience.
OttLite Mood LED Desk Lamp
Turn off harsh desk lights and opt for the OttLite Mood LED Desk Lamp. The special LED technology replicates natural daylight. Kids will also love the color-changing base—set it to one shade or watch it cycle through a spectrum.
Otterbox Kids EasyGrab Tablet Case
With grippy edges and a carrying handle and stand, the Kids EasyGrab Tablet Case is specially designed for repeated drops and sanitizing.
Mind Reader Bamboo Lap Breakfast Tray
Set up the Mind Reader Bamboo Lap Breakfast Tray for the coziest work-from-home setup yet. One side props up a laptop or a tablet; the other has a small drawer for storing supplies.
AirTag
Make the morning mad dash smoother by sticking Apple's new AirTag on anything you constantly misplace: keys, backpacks, wallets, even cars. Each tag syncs up with the Find My app on your Apple device so you can locate stuff in seconds.
The Original Multi-Charging Station
Power up all the tech and corral unsightly cords in The Original Multi-Charging Station's many slots.
Epson EcoTank ET-2720 All-in-One Supertank Printer
You'll soon need to print permission slips, homework, schedules ... need we go on? The Epson EcoTank ET-2720 All-in-One Supertank Printer comes with easy-to-fill ink bottles, not expensive cartridges.