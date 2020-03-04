Back to School

Back to school time. Here's everything you need to know to help your child get classroom ready. Pick the right supplies, transition back into the classroom, and gear up for a great year.

Back to School Lunch Ideas

10 Meal-Prep Hacks for the First Week Back to School and Beyond

Getting back into the school routine can be stressful and daunting for parents, not least when there's that added pressure to give your kids the nutrition their brains need to thrive. Follow these easy tips for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner and you'll be golden for that first week and onwards.
8 Healthy Packed Lunches Your Kid Will Actually Finish

From upgraded peanut butter sandwiches to pizza kebabs, these ready-to-pack meals are nutritious and delicious.
4 Super-Easy, Last-Minute School Lunch Ideas

Need some lunch box inspiration—and fast? Look no further than these four smart ideas. 
How to Make Your Kid's Lunch Look Instagram-Worthy in a Flash

Lunch-box genius and mom Hee Jee Lee shares her top strategies for packing a lunch that pops for our debut Insta Eats column.
The 3-Step Recipe for School Lunch Box Success

With our easy formula, you’ll never run out of ideas.
Superfood Lunch Ideas

Looking for a nutritious lunch? Check out these recipes that will fuel your whole family with the healthy nutrients they need.
More Back to School

The Smart Way to Talk to Teachers

She may not have great news -- schoolwork struggles? behavior blunders? -- but we've got savvy strategies to fix the problem.
5 Smart Ways to Handle Teacher Troubles

Is it the teacher—or is it your kid? How to find out why your child's unhappy at school.
10 Types of Parents That Teachers Secretly Hate

8 DIY School Supplies

8 Ways to Make the Most of Your School's Open House

8 Fun First-Day-of-School Traditions

What Teachers Want Parents to Know About Reopening Schools

"Right now we're scared. We are scared to death. We are not sleeping. We are sick with worry. We want to do what is right for our kids, and yours, because we consider them ours, too."

All Back to School

How to Set Up a Virtual or Homeschool Learning Space for Kids

How To Ease Your Child's Fears About Going Back to School During COVID-19 If They Have To

Parents Share Their Biggest Back-To-School Concerns for Fall 2020

The Best Questions to Ask Your Child's Teacher at the Start of Every School Year

Bulletproof Backpacks Are Selling Out This Back-to-School Season, But Should You Buy One?

Hack Your Home for a Smarter School Year

21 Teacher-Mom Hacks for an Easier School Year

5 Things Co-Parenting Families Can Do to Make Back-to-School Season Easier

How to Prep Your Child for Every Grade in School, According to Teachers

I’m a Mom and a Teacher: Here Are 9 Things You Need to Know Before Your Kid Goes Back to School

The Best Amazon Prime Deals For Teachers Under $20

Teacher's Alarmingly 'Petty' Note About Limiting Students' Hall Passes Is Going Viral

Back to School Tips for Parents: A Grade By Grade Guide

Jenny Mollen Shares Photo of Epic School Lunch for Son—and Busy Philipps Asks If He Eats It

Jennifer Garner Turns Herself Into a First Day of School Meme that Any Parent Can Relate to

Jon Gosselin Celebrates Daughter Hannah's First Day of School Apart from Her Sextuplet Siblings

Study Declares Routine is Parents' Top Priority For Back-to-School Success

Mom Shares Her Son's Funny School Portraits Taken Against a Green Screen

22 Back-to-School Gear Must-Haves for 2018

This Super-Funny Mom Is Every Parent in the School Drop-Off Line

Gymboree Stores and Clothes Just Got an All-Around Trendy Makeover

12 Ways Families Can Stay Active After School

5 Ways to Have the Best Back to School Ever

Do You Live in One of the Best States for Teachers?

Teacher Transforms Classroom into a 'Harry Potter' Lover's Dream Land

