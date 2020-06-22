11 Addition Worksheets for First Through Third Graders
As your child advances in number learning, you can improve his mathematical skills with at-home practice. These free printable addition worksheets are best suited for children in first through third grades.
Single-Digit Addition
Simple single-digit addition worksheets can introduce your first grader to mathematical principles.
Simple Addition
When completing this basic addition worksheet for first graders, don't worry if your child needs to count with fingers or number blocks.
Originally published on blackdogandleventhal.com.
Seeing Spots
Count the spots on these playful dogs, and write the answer in the box underneath.
Counting Apples
Encourage your little one to count apples of different colors, then add the numbers together for some simple addition practice.
Two-Digit Addition with Regrouping
Advance to more complicated addition by teaching kids to regroup, or carry over, numbers from the ones to the 10s columns.
Originally published on blackdogandleventhal.com.
Math Word Problems
Third grade addition worksheets should be a little more challenging. Your child can solve these word problems by finding the sum.
Counting Pennies
These copper coins are valued at one cent; teach kids how to add the correct amount with this math addition worksheet.
Originally published on blackdogandleventhal.com.
Counting Nickels
This nickel addition worksheet with pictures helps kids practice counting by fives.
Originally published on blackdogandleventhal.com.
Counting Dimes
These small-size silver coins are worth 10 cents. Can your student count them by tens?
Originally published on blackdogandleventhal.com.
Counting Pennies, Nickels, and Dimes
Show kids how to add the correct amount when three different coins are mixed together.
Originally published on blackdogandleventhal.com.
Counting Quarters
In elementary school, kids learn that four quarters equal one dollar. Practice with this second grade addition worksheet!