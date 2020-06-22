11 Addition Worksheets for First Through Third Graders

By Nicole Harris
June 22, 2020
As your child advances in number learning, you can improve his mathematical skills with at-home practice. These free printable addition worksheets are best suited for children in first through third grades. 

Single-Digit Addition

Simple single-digit addition worksheets can introduce your first grader to mathematical principles.

Simple Addition

When completing this basic addition worksheet for first graders, don't worry if your child needs to count with fingers or number blocks.

Seeing Spots

Count the spots on these playful dogs, and write the answer in the box underneath.

Counting Apples

Encourage your little one to count apples of different colors, then add the numbers together for some simple addition practice.

Two-Digit Addition with Regrouping

Advance to more complicated addition by teaching kids to regroup, or carry over, numbers from the ones to the 10s columns.

Math Word Problems

Third grade addition worksheets should be a little more challenging. Your child can solve these word problems by finding the sum. 

Counting Pennies

These copper coins are valued at one cent; teach kids how to add the correct amount with this math addition worksheet.

Counting Nickels

This nickel addition worksheet with pictures helps kids practice counting by fives. 

Counting Dimes

These small-size silver coins are worth 10 cents. Can your student count them by tens?

Counting Pennies, Nickels, and Dimes

Show kids how to add the correct amount when three different coins are mixed together.

Counting Quarters

In elementary school, kids learn that four quarters equal one dollar. Practice with this second grade addition worksheet!

