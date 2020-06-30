8 Subtraction Worksheets for First Through Third Graders

By Nicole Harris
June 30, 2020
Whether your child loves math or struggles a bit with numbers, these free printable subtraction worksheets offer some great at-home practice. They’re best suited for children in first through third grades.

Single-Digit Subtraction

This first grade subtraction worksheet deals with single-digit numbers, which offers a great introduction to important mathematical principles.

Color By Subtraction

Your child can complete the subtraction problems on this coloring page. Then using the instructions, fill it in with crayons, markers, or colored pencils. 

Subtracting Using Pictures

This math subtraction worksheet encourages kids to cross out shapes to solve single-digit problems. It's perfect for visual learners!

Simple Subtraction

Does your child need extra help with these math drills? Encourage them to count digits with fingers or number blocks.

Subtract Whole Tens

Once your student masters single-digit subtraction, practice with “whole tens.” 

Two-Digit Subtraction With Regrouping

Advance to more complicated mathematics by completing this subtraction with regrouping worksheet. It teaches kids to regroup or deduct numbers from the 10s to the ones columns.

Regrouping Practice

This second or third grade subtraction worksheet also helps kids practice regrouping, which can be called “borrowing.”

Math Word Problems

This subtraction worksheet has six different word problems. They improve both mathematical and reading comprehension skills. 

