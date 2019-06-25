Education

The education your child receives will set the groundwork for future successes. No matter his age -- from kindergarten to high school -- we have all the advice and information you need on reaching potential in reading, writing, math, and more.

Most Recent

A Lesson in the History of International Women's Day to Share with Your Kids

A Lesson in the History of International Women's Day to Share with Your Kids

Now that I'm a mom, I'm doing what I can to make sure that my boys aren't as ignorant as I was about International Women's Day. Here's what I'm telling them.
I Was an Overachiever, So My Daughter's School Struggles Are Hitting Me Hard

I Was an Overachiever, So My Daughter's School Struggles Are Hitting Me Hard

If you were a straight-A student as a kid, it can be hard to deal with the fact that your child isn't. But I've learned it’s important to step back and let your kid feel supported regardless.   
Can Schools Stop Attendance-Shaming Parents?

Can Schools Stop Attendance-Shaming Parents?

In my first year parenting school-aged kids, I'm feeling pressured to guarantee their "perfect" attendance. But schools aren't doing right by students with attendance-shaming messaging to their parents.
Parents Outraged Over Racist Comment in School Meeting About Diversity: 'You Need to Leave!'

Parents Outraged Over Racist Comment in School Meeting About Diversity: ‘You Need to Leave!’

"I think it was an awakening for those people that were unaware that racism exists," said one parent.
30 Journal Prompts for Kids to Aid Self-Discovery

30 Journal Prompts for Kids to Aid Self-Discovery

Journaling is a great way for kids to practice their literary skills and explore their emotions. Whether you like the idea of creating a gratitude journal or simply using a journal to inspire creativity, these fun prompts are an easy way to get started.
Online Grading Systems Are Giving My Daughter Anxiety

Online Grading Systems Are Giving My Daughter Anxiety

It’s now commonplace for kids to be able to check their grades morning, noon, and night. But is it too much? Experts explain what parents like myself can do to protect children from added stress.
More Education

Creative Ways to Thank Your Child's Teacher

Creative Ways to Thank Your Child's Teacher

With summer near, it's natural to reflect on all the amazing things your child's teacher did over the year. So how do you actually show how much that means to you? Check out this list of what teachers really want!
Why You Should Encourage Your Child's Love of Graphic Novels

Why You Should Encourage Your Child's Love of Graphic Novels

Are graphic novels really hurting children's reading skills? And should kids just stick to the classics? Experts explain why it's time we end the graphic novel stigma for good.
Age-by-Age Guide to Reading to Your Baby

Age-by-Age Guide to Reading to Your Baby

5 Smart Ways to Handle Teacher Troubles

5 Smart Ways to Handle Teacher Troubles

The 9 Best Math Apps for Kids

The 9 Best Math Apps for Kids

10 Types of Parents That Teachers Secretly Hate

10 Types of Parents That Teachers Secretly Hate

Parents are Holding Their Kids Back in School to Make Them More Competitive Athletes

In hopes of turning their kids into exceptional athletes, parents across the country are reclassifying them, or having their children repeat a year of middle or high school. Here's what experts are saying.

All Education

What Do Public School Rankings Really Mean?

What Do Public School Rankings Really Mean?

Why School Districts Are Rethinking Gifted & Talented Programs

Why School Districts Are Rethinking Gifted & Talented Programs

Schools Are Allowing Mental Health Days for Students and This is How Kids Should Use Them

Schools Are Allowing Mental Health Days for Students and This is How Kids Should Use Them

College Checklist for Parents: 7 Things to Do and Pack

College Checklist for Parents: 7 Things to Do and Pack

5 Ways Parents Can Prepare Teens for College Life in 2019

5 Ways Parents Can Prepare Teens for College Life in 2019

The Best Questions to Ask Your Child's Teacher at the Start of Every School Year

The Best Questions to Ask Your Child's Teacher at the Start of Every School Year

Why Classroom Clip Charts Do More Harm Than Good

Why Classroom Clip Charts Do More Harm Than Good

How Ethical Is It To Move to A Neighborhood for Its School Rating?

How Ethical Is It To Move to A Neighborhood for Its School Rating?

8 Ways to Make the Most of Your School's Open House

8 Ways to Make the Most of Your School's Open House

Bulletproof Backpacks Are Selling Out This Back-to-School Season, But Should You Buy One?

Bulletproof Backpacks Are Selling Out This Back-to-School Season, But Should You Buy One?

8 DIY School Supplies

8 DIY School Supplies

Hack Your Home for a Smarter School Year

Hack Your Home for a Smarter School Year

21 Teacher-Mom Hacks for an Easier School Year

21 Teacher-Mom Hacks for an Easier School Year

Arizona 6th-Grade Teacher Who Sexually Abused Boy Allegedly Showed Another Kid Photos of Naked Men

Arizona 6th-Grade Teacher Who Sexually Abused Boy Allegedly Showed Another Kid Photos of Naked Men

10 Meal-Prep Hacks for the First Week Back to School and Beyond

10 Meal-Prep Hacks for the First Week Back to School and Beyond

How to Prep Your Child for Every Grade in School, According to Teachers

How to Prep Your Child for Every Grade in School, According to Teachers

Everything You Need to Know to Get Your Kid into College

Everything You Need to Know to Get Your Kid into College

I'm a Mom and a Teacher: Here Are 9 Things You Need to Know Before Your Kid Goes Back to School

I’m a Mom and a Teacher: Here Are 9 Things You Need to Know Before Your Kid Goes Back to School

Texas A&M Launches Texas' First 4-Year College Program for Students with Disabilities

Texas A&M Launches Texas’ First 4-Year College Program for Students with Disabilities

The Best Amazon Prime Deals For Teachers Under $20

The Best Amazon Prime Deals For Teachers Under $20

Sex Education in Schools: Here's What Your Kid Is Learning

Sex Education in Schools: Here's What Your Kid Is Learning

Teachers Can Get a Special Discount on School Supplies at Target For One Week Only

Teachers Can Get a Special Discount on School Supplies at Target For One Week Only

How to Raise a STEAM-Curious Child

How to Raise a STEAM-Curious Child

8 Ways to Inspire STEAM Learning This Summer

8 Ways to Inspire STEAM Learning This Summer

Identical Twin Sisters, Both With 4.0 GPAs, Graduate High School as Co-Valedictorians

Identical Twin Sisters, Both With 4.0 GPAs, Graduate High School as Co-Valedictorians

