There's been a lot in the press about childhood obesity in this country. Find out if your child is obese and try our ideas for healthy eating, making activity fun, and managing this condition.

Is Your Child in the Obesity Danger Zone?
Roughly 1 in 3 kids in America is overweight or obese, but millions more "borderline" kids are on the cusp of a weight problem and need our help just as much. Doctors and proactive parents share their advice about how to fight fat without shaking a child's self-confidence. 
How to Raise a Healthy Eater (in a Junk-Food World)
We teamed up with the experts—nutritionists from the American Dietetic Association—to give you the best advice on getting your kids to eat right.
