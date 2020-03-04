Eating Disorders Are On the Rise Among Teens—Here's What Parents Need to Know
Isolation, social media use, and lack of control are a few reasons experts believe eating disorders have increased among teens during the pandemic. Here’s how they say parents can help their children get through this difficult time.
Yes, Boys Can Get Eating Disorders Too
Here's what parents need to know about eating disorders in males and what to do if you have concerns about your son's eating habits or body image.
7 Signs of an Eating Disorder All Parents Should Know
While communication with your teen is key, learn the eating disorder warning signs in children and talk to their doctor or a specialist if you have concerns.
This Mom's Powerful Post About Body Image Will Shake You to the Core
This popular mom blogger's post about her eating disorder past, and her hopes for her daughters' futures, goes way deep.
Is Your Child in the Obesity Danger Zone?
Roughly 1 in 3 kids in America is overweight or obese, but millions more "borderline" kids are on the cusp of a weight problem and need our help just as much. Doctors and proactive parents share their advice about how to fight fat without shaking a child's self-confidence.
Kids Who Won't Eat: How to Help Children with Eating Disorders
We're not talking about run-of-the-mill food issues; these are children as young as 9 who battle anorexia and bulimia. Learn the danger signs so that you can protect your child.