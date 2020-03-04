Discipline Strategies

How to Practice Positive Discipline at Home
Positive discipline is a parenting technique focused on kindness, trust, and connection. Here’s why some experts say it’s the ideal way to teach children right from wrong.
Time-In Is the New Time-Out
The decades-old discipline method is due for a modern, more effective makeover, according to parenting experts.
Parents Outraged After Their Son Is Punished for Referring to His Teacher as 'Ma'am'
Teretha Wilson and McArthur Bryant raise their 10-year-old son Tamarion to call their elders “ma’am” and “sir,” but that politeness got the fifth grader in trouble with a teacher at his preparatory school.
Dad's Genius Punishment for 5-Year-Old Who Stole Is #ParentingGoals
This dad's discipline strategy for his 5-year-old son who stole a pack of gum is way better than grounding or taking away a treasured toy.
10 Biggest Discipline Mistakes You're Probably Making
Can’t seem to get through to your child? It’s easier than you think to switch gears. Here are 10 things to avoid when doling out discipline.
What We Can Learn from the School That Replaced Detention With Meditation
There was not a single suspension last year!