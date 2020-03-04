Disciplining Children

It's not easy to discipline your big kid. Our tips and advice can help you handle temper tantrums, set healthy limits, manage power struggles, and discipline with love. Keep the peace, and change both of your behavior for the better.

Most Recent

How to Practice Positive Discipline at Home
Positive discipline is a parenting technique focused on kindness, trust, and connection. Here’s why some experts say it’s the ideal way to teach children right from wrong.
You Hit Your Kid and Shouldn’t Have—Now What?
Hitting a child is never a recommended form of discipline, but it happens, especially during stressful times like the pandemic. Experts explain how you can avoid spanking your child and what to do if you already have.
The Right Way to Set Up a Reward System for Kids
Reward systems rely on positive reinforcement to encourage good behavior. Here's how to make reward systems work for toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged kids.
Teen Shoplifting: Causes and Consequences
Teens steal more often than you might think. And the punishment is far harsher and longer-lasting than you can imagine. Experts break down what to do if you catch your child shoplifting—plus how to prevent it from happening again.
Time-In Is the New Time-Out
The decades-old discipline method is due for a modern, more effective makeover, according to parenting experts. 
Small Ways to Tackle Big Child Behavior Problems
Bedtime. Mealtime. Cleanup. Some days can seem like one kid behavior battle after another. Here's your chance to stop banging your head against the wall and try something new to get your kid to listen.
More Disciplining Children

Is It Okay to Snoop on Your Kids?
You have to know where your kids are, what they're up to, and who they're with. But tweens and teens also have a right to privacy. How can you keep close track of their lives without violating their trust?
Parents Outraged After Their Son Is Punished for Referring to His Teacher as 'Ma'am'
Teretha Wilson and McArthur Bryant raise their 10-year-old son Tamarion to call their elders “ma’am” and “sir,” but that politeness got the fifth grader in trouble with a teacher at his preparatory school.
Parents Are Live Streaming Their Kids' Punishments & It Needs to Stop
6 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Getting Kids to Cooperate
4 Discipline Mistakes Pushover Parents Make
Mayim Bialik Makes a Strong Point Against Spanking Kids

Dad's Genius Punishment for 5-Year-Old Who Stole Is #ParentingGoals

This dad's discipline strategy for his 5-year-old son who stole a pack of gum is way better than grounding or taking away a treasured toy.

All Disciplining Children

Whoa! When It Comes to Video Games, an Hour a Day Is OK
You Won't Believe How Many Kids Are Still Paddled in Alabama Public Schools
Is Your Child Acting Out—or Just Acting His Age?
When Your Kid Bosses You Around
How to Avoid Power Struggles With Your Child
Why Two-Minute Warnings Don't Work for Screen Time
Would You Have the Guts to Teach Your Kids This Tough Lesson in Manners?
How To Stop Saying No
How Chalk Therapy Helped One Mom
Your Child's Behavior at Home vs School
Get Your Kids to Behave the First Time You Ask
21 Mom-Tested Discipline Tricks
Why is my son so emotional?
How can I discipline a seriously ill child?
How should I handle my granddaughter's selfish behavior?
How do I get my daughter to clean up her room and to keep it reasonable?
How do I get my tweens to stop fighting?
How do I get my kids to share a birthday present?
Am I being paranoid or is my 15-year old shoplifting?
Should we parent our two children differently?
How can I get my sons to get along?
How do I change my kids' attitude?
What should I do if my child curses?
Is my discipline ineffective?
How do I stop my younger daughter from being jealous of her older disabled sister?
