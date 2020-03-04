Disciplining Children

How to Practice Positive Discipline at Home
Positive discipline is a parenting technique focused on kindness, trust, and connection. Here’s why some experts say it’s the ideal way to teach children right from wrong.
You Hit Your Kid and Shouldn’t Have—Now What?
Hitting a child is never a recommended form of discipline, but it happens, especially during stressful times like the pandemic. Experts explain how you can avoid spanking your child and what to do if you already have.
The Right Way to Set Up a Reward System for Kids
Reward systems rely on positive reinforcement to encourage good behavior. Here's how to make reward systems work for toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged kids.
Teen Shoplifting: Causes and Consequences
Teens steal more often than you might think. And the punishment is far harsher and longer-lasting than you can imagine. Experts break down what to do if you catch your child shoplifting—plus how to prevent it from happening again.
Time-In Is the New Time-Out
The decades-old discipline method is due for a modern, more effective makeover, according to parenting experts.
Small Ways to Tackle Big Child Behavior Problems
Bedtime. Mealtime. Cleanup. Some days can seem like one kid behavior battle after another. Here's your chance to stop banging your head against the wall and try something new to get your kid to listen.