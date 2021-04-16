What Is Parentification? Spotting the Warning Signs and How to Let Kids Be Kids

Parentification involves a role reversal between a parent and child, which causes kids to act as the emotional or practical caregiver. Here's why it happens and how it affects development.

Most of the time, parents and children have clearly defined duties: The parent cares for the child, and the child focuses on growth and development. But sometimes these roles are reversed, and a child finds themselves acting as a caregiver. They may take on grown-up responsibilities—like cleaning the house or meditating family conflicts—starting at a young age. This role reversal is known as "parentification," and it can have long-lasting negative emotional and mental effects.

Parentified kids "learn their own feelings and needs are threats," explains Becky Kennedy, Ph,D, a licensed clinical psychologist in New York City. Keep reading to learn more about the parentification phenomenon, including why it happens and how it impacts childhood development.

The Types of Parentification

Parentification occurs when Mom or Dad relies inappropriately on their kid, blurring the roles between parent and child. According to experts, there are two types of parentification: emotional and instrumental.

Emotional Parentification: Parents "confide secrets in their child or go to their child for emotional comfort, instead of vice versa," says Dr. Kennedy. Children who experience emotional parentification might give advice on grown-up situations, diffuse household arguments, or comfort their siblings during trying times. They usually don't get the same emotional support back from their parents.

Dr. Kennedy gives an example: A parent is 30 minutes late to pick up their child from school. When they finally arrive, they say, "I had the worst day at work! My boss yelled and me and then there was traffic!" The child learns to reassure the parent, saying, "Oh wow, I'm sorry, that sounds like such a rough day." (If the child were to share their own feelings, like fear and worry about their parent being late, they would be reprimanded. The parent might say, "I do everything for you! You don't even know what kind of day I had!") In essence, the child learns to push their own feelings away.

Instrumental Parentification: Children are put in charge of practical duties like paying bills, cooking dinner, making grocery lists, and getting younger siblings ready for school. These tasks might be above their level of ability and comprehension.

Note, however, that not all childhood responsibilities are considered parentification. It's perfectly normal for kids to complete household chores and talk about family issues. Parentification usually only involves extreme cases of parent-child role reversal.

Why Does Parentification Happen?

Just as every household is different, so are the reasons behind parentification. Sometimes Mom or Dad simply isn't fit to perform parenting duties because of addiction, disability, or a mental or physical illness. Other times they're thrown into the parentification process by life events. For example, if one parent dies, the other might need their child to pick up the slack. Financial hardship could also prompt a parent to take on another job, leaving less time for household duties. Finally, some parents are just flat-out neglectful, creating the perfect storm for parentification.

"Kids are always asking 'Who do I need to be to get love and attention and security and stability in this family?'" says Dr. Kennedy. "They need to figure that out to feel safe from an attachment perspective." If kids realize that caring for parents provides these feelings of love and stability, then they will take on that role of caregiver—even if it's beyond their developmental abilities.

How Does Parentification Affect Children?

Managing grown-up responsibilities is stressful as an adult, so it's no surprise that children can be negatively affected by the pressure too. "Kids learn that their own needs and feelings are threats to their attachment system," or their safety, says Dr. Kennedy. Because parentified kids don't get validation about their feelings, they're forced to deal with them alone, which often leads to self-blame and self-doubt.

The chronic stress of parentification could present as anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Parentification has also been associated with aggressive or disruptive behavior, academic problems, substance use, and social difficulties, according to The Developmental Implications of Parentification: Effects on Childhood Attachment, a 2012 research study by Jennifer A. Engelhardt, PsyD, from the Teachers College at Columbia University. Overall, parentified children are prevented from having a "normal" childhood because they grow up quickly.

The effects of parentification might last into adulthood as well, "causing further dysfunction throughout the parentified individual's lifespan," writes Engelhardt. Someone who helped discipline younger siblings might develop a sense of authority, for example, while someone who had neglectful parents might distrust everybody.

"Parentifictaion in childhood is often related to co-dependence in adulthood," adds Dr. Kennedy. Children who were parentified learn to push away their own feelings and needs, which they view at a threat. As a result, they might always focus on others, instead of honoring what they feel themselves. "This can lead to being in relationships that can be very toxic," says Dr. Kennedy. They might seek relationships with people who reject or ignore their needs because it feels familiar to them.

It's important to note, however, that the consequences of parentification aren't always bad. Many people who were parentified develop strong caregiving tendencies, empathy, and emotional intelligence. They also show "greater interpersonal competence and stronger family cohesion, as well as higher levels of individuation, differentiation from family, and self mastery and autonomy"—particularly if the child experiences "a low level of parentification and when the efforts of the child are recognized and rewarded by adult figures," says Engelhardt.

Overcoming Parentification

Children who experienced parentification don't necessarily require treatment. But if they're suffering from any negative effects—such as anxiety or depression—it might help to see a mental health professional. They can help decide on the best course of treatment, which is often cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).