8 Ways to Enjoy Eating at Restaurants With Kids

Not all restaurants embrace children; some are explicit about that, others are not. Play it safe and call ahead. This is a good opportunity to check that there is a children's menu or something on the regular menu that your kids will eat. Some places will tailor dishes if they don't have a children's menu or leave out ingredients that are too complicated. Others go out of their way to accommodate small customers, with stroller check-in and crayons to keep them entertained.

"Mealtimes are so important for families, especially in cities where everyone is short on time," says Marc Murphy, who, as chef and owner of the Landmarc restaurants in New York City, has made his eateries both adult- and child-friendly. "I have kids, and I wanted to create restaurants that welcome families and that have enough stuff for kids to eat, but that don't make adults feel like they're eating at Chuck E. Cheese's." Just don't wait until you're sitting at a table to find that out.