Sign Up Here for Our FREE Growing Compassion in Kids Virtual Event

We want our kids to be happy. We want them to do well. But most of all we want them to be kind.
March 29, 2021

Join us LIVE on Thursday, May 6 at 8 P.M. (EST) for a discussion about the importance of raising kids who are compassionate, kind, and generous humans. Our dynamic guests will provide actionable tips and advice for cultivating compassion in kids. Let's nurture kindness together. Register below for this FREE 60-minute event.

REGISTER NOW

Julia Edelstein, Parents Editor-in-Chief, will moderate a panel of leading expertsOur event will include segments on:

  • ENCOURAGING KINDNESS IN KIDS: Find out what parents can do and say to help children of all ages be more thoughtful, respectful, and generous, as well as how to help them cope when others are mean or inconsiderate.
  • PUTTING KINDNESS INTO ACTION: Discover everyday ways to help kids understand that doing little good deeds—and sharing kind words with friends, siblings, and adults—is a win-win.
  • ASK YOUR QUESTIONS:  Our panel of experts will offer more advice about whatever’s on your mind!

EXPERT PANEL INCLUDES:

  • Traci Baxley, Ed.D., is an associate professor at Florida Atlantic University College of Education, a consultant and coach who supports families, organizations, and corporations in developing inclusive practices that lead to meaningful relationships, genuine belonging, and high productivity. She is the creator of Social Justice Parenting and author of the forthcoming book, Social Justice Parenting.
  • Eileen Kennedy-Moore, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist, author, and speaker who specializes in parenting and children’s feelings and friendships. Her recent books include Growing Friendships: A Kids' Guide to Making and Keeping Friends, What’s My Child Thinking? and Kid Confidence: Help Your Child Make Friends, Build Resilience and Develop Real Self-Esteem. To download Growing Friendships During the Coronavirus Pandemic, a funny, practical, and free e-book for kids ages 6-12, go to eileenkennedymoore.com.
  • Ferial Pearson, Ed.D., is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences and the founder of the Secret Kindness Agents project in more than 500 schools worldwide.
  • Em Shipman is the Executive Director of KidsGardening, a national nonprofit creating opportunities for kids to learn and grow through gardening. KidsGardening provides grants and original educational materials to more than 2.6 million kids across the country. 

Please remember to register before May 6 so you can access the event page and get reminders via email.  

REGISTER FOR THE GROWING COMPASSION IN KIDS VIRTUAL EVENT

Sponsored By

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com