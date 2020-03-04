Social Development

Help your child develop lifelong social skills. From elementary school to high school, we have plenty of tips and advice on manners, social situations, and so much more.

Most Recent

Meet 4 of the Kindest Families in America
What does it look like when a whole family spreads goodness in the world? Read on to meet four incredibly caring clans, nominated by Parents readers and chosen by judges who know a thing or two about sharing the love.
Your Kids Can Suffer Burnout Too-Here's How to Help Them
If your child constantly strives for perfection, they'll likely face burnout just like you do. Help them develop healthy, balanced habits so your child can thrive in their environment.
Parents' Growing Compassion in Kids Virtual Event
We want our kids to be happy. We want them to do well. But most of all we want them to be kind.
4 Ways to Encourage Kids to Be Nice to Their Younger Siblings
More than one little one in the family? Here's how to make them all get along.
Kamala Harris Says She'll Be Thinking About Her Late Mother During Historic Swearing-In Moment
Harris will be sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.
What the World Needs Now: The Parents Guide to Raising the Kindest Generation
Advertisement

More Social Development

11-Year-Old Made it His Mission to Make Strangers Laugh During the Pandemic
Ethan LyBrand would normally be traveling around the country to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy. But during the pandemic, he connected with people by sharing one joke a day on social media.
This Maryland Teacher Found the Secret to Keeping Kids Engaged During Distance Learning: Hip-Hop
Michael Doggett has teaching in his blood, but it was a newfound talent—hip-hop—that became his true calling and took his connection to students to the next level.
This Brooklyn Doctor Is Fighting for Equal Health Care for People of Color
This 8-Year-Old Surprises Nurses & Doctors with Thanks During the Pandemic
12-Year-Old Delivers Essential Care Packages to the Homeless and Elderly
These 2 Teens Step in to Care for Their 4-Year-Old Sister as Their Parents Save Lives

7 Ways to Fix Your Child’s Unkind Behavior

On the road to altruism, there are sure to be speed bumps. Here’s how to correct not-so-nice behavior when you see it.

All Social Development

How to Host a 'Sleep-Under' for Your Kid's Next Party
6 Ways to Teach Kids to Be Kind
Pennsylvania Boy Scouts Welcome Female Members to Troop by Buying Their New Uniforms
Why Tattling Can Be a Good Thing
Why Toy-Sharing Subscriptions Are the Best Thing for Families
Social Media & Teens: How Pressure to Get Likes and Followers Is Hurting Them
It's Time for a Truce in the Boy Scouts vs. Girl Scouts Battle
Viral Short Film 'In a Heartbeat' Shares the Challenges Gay Kids Face in a Heartfelt Way
How You Can Make a Positive Difference in a Girl’s Life Right Now
What Blake Lively Wants Her Daughters to Know About Beauty Standards
Spread the Word: Boy Scouts Now Accept Transgender Boys
Magical Thinking and the Holidays: Is It Harmful to Lie to Our Kids?
How Well Do You Know Teen Slang?
Let's Turn Sibling Conflicts into Growth Opportunities
Breaking Gender Roles for Latino Boys
Tween Clothing Mecca Justice Just Made This Gender-Non-Conforming Boy's Dreams Come True
3 Tips to Prepare Your Child to Ride the School Bus
Need a Kid-Friendly Restaurant While on Vacation? Check OpenTable's New List
Is Turnabout Fair Play? What Happens When Your Kid Starts Posting About YOU on Social Media
These Parents of Autistic Twins Are Helping Kids All Over the World with Social Skills
Watch This Adorable 5-Year-Old Wax Poetic About Her Boy Troubles
5 Times Kids Will (or Should!) Experience Disappointment
Why Competition Is Good for Kids (and How to Keep It That Way)
French Retailer Calls for Gender-Free Christmas in Powerful New Ad
Video: Kids Asked If Woman Could Be Santa = Cringeworthy Results
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com