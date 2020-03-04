Puberty

From training bras and that first period to cracking voices and facial hair, here's a parent's guide to getting your son or daughter through puberty. Learn how to help with acne, social situations, and more.

7 Books on Puberty for Boys
If puberty has made its awkward entrance into your son's life then you might be wondering where to look for straightforward answers to some of the most toughest questions. These books will give your kid the facts to navigate the choppy waters to teenhood.
Would You Plan a 'Period Party' for Your Daughter?
Some parents are taking the taboo out of menstruation by formally celebrating their daughter's first period. 
One Mom Outraged After Discovering Calvin Klein Makes Padded Bras for Young Girls
Illinois mom Angela Fellars sparked an interesting debate on Facebook when she discovered Calvin Klein has padded bras for 6-year-olds. 
4 Reasons Your Child Should Visit an Endocrinologist
Parents are increasingly insisting their otherwise healthy kids have hormone-related tests unnecessarily. Experts say to consider these issues in their context. 
This New Period Guide Gets Real About Puberty for Tweens
It's an honest, funny, and unafraid look at a girl's changing body.
Why Are Stores Still Selling Padded Training Bras?
Clothing retailer Primark is being blasted on social media for sexualizing young girls by selling them padded bras.
9 Ways to Prepare Your Daughter for Her First Period (and Make Sure It Doesn't Suck)
Puberty is hard enough! Here's how moms—and dads!—can make menstruation a lot less scary for their girls.
Would You Throw Your Daughter a 'Period Party' Like This Mom Did?
No shame and plenty of cake: This mom celebrated her daughter's first period loud and proud with a full-on period party.
Many Girls Are Woefully Unprepared for Puberty
Should We Teach Kids About Porn?
Teaching Your Child About Body Care
Puberty Coming Earlier for U.S. Girls

Dermatologists Adopt Treatment Guidelines for Childhood Acne

Study: Fast-Paced Puberty Linked to Behavior Problems
Is 8 Years Old the New Age of a Tween? Here's What Parents Should Know
"I Caught My Tween Masturbating"
Embarrassed by Breasts
Dr. Alan Greene on Kids' Hygiene Habits
Is My Child an Early Bloomer?
Middle School Body Woes and Buddy Troubles
