Physical Development

Is your kid's physical development on track? Here's what you need to know about health, diet and nutrition, physical activity, and more.

Most Recent

When Being Tall Means You Get Treated Like You're Older
Taller kids may look older, but experts warn about the repercussions of adults and peers treating them that way. Here's what you need to know if you're raising a child at the top of the growth charts.
A Guide to Predicting Height for Kids Ages 3 to 10
In the years between toddler and tween, kids don't often experience growth spurts. Here's what to expect instead.
When Do Boys Stop Growing?
The age when your son stops growing has a lot to do with when he starts puberty and whether or not he's a late bloomer. Experts explain what to expect, plus a few common height prediction methods doctors use.
When Do Girls Stop Growing?
The age when your daughter stops growing in height depends on what age she was when she got her first period. Experts explain what to expect, plus a few common height prediction methods doctors use.
How to Know If Your Child Is Left or Right Handed
Learn the signs to look out for between the ages of 3-4 that can signal which hand is dominant.
Bullied Because of His Cleft Lip, Oklahoma Boy Adopts Feline Friend Who Looks Just Like He Does
“We were meant to have this kitty join the family.”
Advertisement

More Physical Development

How a Marathoner Reacted to Her Daughter Saying She Hated Her 'Big Thighs'
High-profile runner, Dorothy Beal shares her concern about how hearing negative body-talk can impact other women's self-esteem.
These Hacks for How to Teach Kids to Tie Their Shoes Are Genius
Have you been trying to teach your kids to tie their shoelaces without much success? Check out these expert-approved tips and videos for help.
David Beckham Is Every Proud Parent Whose Child Just Learned to Ride a Bike
See Why This Mom's Shoe-Tying Tutorial Has More Than 5 Million Views
When Your Child Is Skinny
Is There a Legit Reason Kindergarteners Need Padded Bras?

Preach, Girl! We Love This Teen's Body-Positive Response to a School BMI Assignment

An athletic teen girl wrote a powerful letter to her teacher about why she refused to do a class assignment about her BMI.

All Physical Development

Tune Your Child's Fine Motor Skills
Raising a Left-Handed Child in a Right-Handed World
The Year Ahead: Age 4
Nathan's Wonder Slide
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com