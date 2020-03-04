Intellectual Development

What do you need to know about your kid's intellectual development? Here's everything you need to know to understand where his cognitive abilities are and how they are developing.

Most Recent

71 Play Ideas to Keep Kids Busy While You're Working From Home
So Netflix has played babysitter more times than you can count already this year? No shame. We asked experts for the holy grail: screen-free playtime ideas that hold kids’ attention long enough for you to clear out your inbox.
6 Brilliant Ways to Disguise Learning as Fun
Plentiful playtime is essential to a child's development, with benefits ranging from improved mental and physical health to enhanced emotional well-being. And while playing simply for the sake of fun has myriad merits, it's also the ideal opportunity for parents to sneak in a bit of learning—especially in the long summer months.
This Is What Science Says About People Who Like Being Alone
If you’re more of the lone wolf type we have some good news for you: You may be a genius.
20 Books That Encourage Empathy
Looking for books to help build emotional intelligence in your child? Check out our age-by-age guide—and head to your local library for these classics.
'I Thought My Son Would Never Have Friends': One Mom's Honesty About the Loneliness of Raising a Child With an Intellectual Disability
Candi Carter, the executive producer of The View, shares the loneliness of raising a child with an intellectual disability—and the incredible nonprofit that gave her hope. 
New Study Says You Shouldn't Call Your Kids Smart. What?!?
Are we damaging our kids by telling them they are smart? A new study says yes!
Advertisement

More Intellectual Development

Science Says Kids With the Skills to Succeed Are Also Better Liars
Good news if your kid's pants are on a fire—a new study says they probably have the life skills they'll need to be successful.
Counting on Their Fingers Is a Good Way for Kids to Learn Math, Study Says
A new study has found that using their fingers can help young children learn math skills more effectively than some traditional classroom methods.
Kids Notice Things Adults Completely Miss, New Research Says
Kids More Likely to Succeed in School If Teachers Have Positive View of Their Parents, Study Says
How to Help Your Kid Succeed in a Dual-Language Program
We May Be Raising Girls to Believe They're Not as Smart as Boys

18 Genius Ways to Make Kids Love Reading

These tricks should get your kids reading on their own in no time!

All Intellectual Development

The Surprising Thing That Might Make Your Kid a Better Reader
5 Books to Help You Raise a Globally Minded Child
Mom Hilariously Documents Her Kids' Many (Many!) Questions
How to Raise a Kid Who Thinks Critically
Kids' Concussions May Impair Brain Function Years Later
4 Ways to Boost Your Child's Confidence
Class, Dismissed: When Kids Hate School
How to Keep Kids Entertained at Home
5 Steps to Homework Success
12 Strategies to Memorize Facts for School
A Hyper-Focus on College in the Early School Years: Good or Bad Idea?
Learning to Tell Time
Fine Print: Solutions to Handwriting Woes
Help Your Child Learn Through Creativity
6 Benefits of Music Lessons
Thrive in 2025: The Case Against Coed
Choice Careers: Top Jobs in 2025
Global Lessons: Education Ideas from Around the World
10 Best Apps for Kids With Autism
Preemies and Brain Development: A New Study Says They Catch up by the Teen Years
Early Intervention May Reduce Adults' Aggressive Behavior
Premature Babies May Benefit from Early Adult Talk
Help Your Child Overcome Public Speaking Fears
15 Ways to Boost School Success
Finding the Fun in Math
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com