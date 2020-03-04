Gifted Children

Researchers Studied Highly Gifted Kids for 45 Years—Here's What They Found
Intelligence matters, according to a massive longitudinal study that looked at gifted kids over the course of their lifetimes.
Thrive in 2025: Smart Solutions for Gifted Kids
It's ironic, but the brightest kids often have the toughest time in school. If you have a gifted child, you'll need to work the system to help him or her succeed.
5 Ways You're Killing Your Kids' Creativity
What are parents and teachers doing to stop kids' imaginations in their tracks? These experts, A-list actors, and modern parents reveal the top creativity-stoppers.
Introducing Your Child to the Arts
Unlock the magic of music, art, and theater.