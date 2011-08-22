Helping Kids Cope With Grief

Tell the truth. Hiding information can cause kids to feel mistrust, and reluctant to turn to adults for support. Robin Goodman, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, art therapist, and author of The Day Our World Changed: Children's Art of 9/11, explains: "When you don't tell the truth it makes feelings and information go underground, which is never good. Kids also get crazy ideas because they have to make up information to fill in the blanks." She adds, though, that your child's age and personality will determine how much information they can tolerate or process. Not all kids do well with lots of details.

"Think of it as an open discussion, not a lecture," Dr. Goodman says. "Start with some basics to open the discussion, then find out what they know and think, which will lead you to how much they need to know and any incorrect information they may have." Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Loss and Transition in Fort Collins, CO, says, "Children can only deal with what they know, not what they don't know." By trusting your kids to handle the news, you send the message that they can come to you for anything.