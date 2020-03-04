Behavioral Development

Focusing On Your Kid's Bad Behavior Won't Help Them Reach Their True Potential: Here Are 6 Things to Do Instead

We think we see our kids’ challenging behavior and “bad” habits for what they are. But as Parents advisor Harold S. Koplewicz, M.D., writes in this excerpt from his new parenting book, The Scaffold Effect, our understanding of our children can be skewed by our own flawed perceptions. Here’s how to retrain your brain and tap into your kid’s true potential.