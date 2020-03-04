Child Development

Is your kid on track? Here's what you need to know about child development for the older kid, including appropriate behaviors, psychological development, social growth spurts, and emotional considerations.

Most Recent

Your Child May Need More Services Than a Free Public School Provides: What Parents Need to Know About the Cost of Alternatives
I started doubting whether the public school could do any more for my daughter—but I had no idea whether I could afford an alternative solution
My Child Feels Left Out When Her Friends Post Photos Together On Social Media
Social media amplifies the normal growing pains of young friendships. Parents.com's "Ask Your Mom" columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says this experience gives us the chance to coach our children to develop healthy boundaries and coping, for the digital world and the real world.
5 Little Ways to Raise an Adventurous Kid
Ever found yourself shouting, “Be careful!” as your child catapults up a tree? It’s totally normal for your heart to skip a beat—and for your kid to want to climb higher. In fact, experts approve of that last part. Here’s what some good, safe adventure can do for your child’s development and confidence.
Parents Can Have a Big Influence On Their Kid's Career Choice But That's Not Always a Good Thing
A recent survey found that 40 percent of people felt pressured to follow their parents' career advice, while 2 out 3 parents said they were disappointed their children didn't pursue their desired career. Here's how to set a foundation for healthy career influence.
3 Fun Ways to Teach Your Kids the Alphabet
Childhood literacy instructor and founder of Big City Readers shares how parents can teach their kids the ABCs in a fun and engaging way that goes beyond memorization.
Meet 4 of the Kindest Families in America
What does it look like when a whole family spreads goodness in the world? Read on to meet four incredibly caring clans, nominated by Parents readers and chosen by judges who know a thing or two about sharing the love.
Advertisement

More Child Development

My 8-Year-Old is Hopping On the Corset Trend. Should I Be Worried?
Whether in Bridgerton, on TikTok, or in video games, corsets seem to be everywhere. Should parents be concerned? Experts weigh in.
The Cost of Diagnosing Your Child's Learning Difficulties: What Parents Need to Know
One in five students faces a learning difficulty such as dyslexia or ADHD. Parents can either trust the school's (free) evaluation or hire a private evaluator—which comes with quite a cost.
Experts Say There is a Way to Teach Kids to Safely Slide Off Furniture, and this Mom is Demonstrating it
6 Little Things You Can Do Every Day to Make Your Child More Independent
How Sex Education Keeps Kids Safe
Why Natural Playgrounds Are Better Than Structured Playgrounds

Here's Why Sex Ed Should Begin As Early As Possible

Forget the myths: children should learn about sex education in school and at home. Experts explain why it should begin early and offer tips for parents.

All Child Development

Reese Witherspoon and Her 8-Year-Old Son Love This Kiwi Crate Subscription Box
What Is Dysgraphia? When Bad Handwriting Is a Sign of Something More Serious
What Is Parentification? Spotting the Warning Signs and How to Let Kids Be Kids
5 Expert Tips to Help Your Sensitive Child Navigate an Overwhelming World
Parents' Growing Compassion in Kids Virtual Event
I Hated Being Tickled as a Kid So Why Should I Let My Husband Do It to Our Daughter?
Bhad Bhabie Says She Was Abused at Troubled-Teen Camp She Was Sent to by Dr. Phil: 'No Sympathy'
How to Get Kids to Do Chores Without Even Asking Them
Dad Pretends 9 Year Old's Bike Was Stolen to Teach Him a Lesson—But at What Cost?
9 Special Education Strategies That Work for All Kids
7 Ways to Teach Sons to be Kinder Out in the World
Kids Benefit More When Parents Step Back And Let Them Take the Lead
4 Ways to Encourage Kids to Be Nice to Their Younger Siblings
71 Play Ideas to Keep Kids Busy While You're Working From Home
4 Easy Ways to Make Kids More Social From Home (Without Playdates)
Focusing On Your Kid's Bad Behavior Won't Help Them Reach Their True Potential: Here Are 6 Things to Do Instead
Kamala Harris Says She'll Be Thinking About Her Late Mother During Historic Swearing-In Moment
7 Little Ways to Improve Your Child’s Coordination
7 Reasons Why Kids Cry That Aren't Always Easy to Recognize
3 Ways to Help Kids Express Their Feelings
Why Haven't We Heard of Dyspraxia?
7 Books on Puberty for Boys
Should You Let Your Kids Watch Scary Movies?
What to Do If Your Child Loves to Eavesdrop
What the World Needs Now: The Parents Guide to Raising the Kindest Generation
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com