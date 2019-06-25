Childcare

Finding the right childcare is a big deal, and it's no wonder -- is there anything more important than your child? Here you'll learn about the various types of child care, get advice on which is right for your situation, and find information to help you find the right person to take care of your toddler or preschooler.

Kentucky Elementary Teacher Fired After Video Shows a Child with Autism, 9, Dragged by His Wrists

Trina Abrams, formerly of Wurtland Elementary School in Kentucky, has been charged with assault.
Childcare and Working Parents: The Juggle Is Real

You can’t afford spiraling child-care costs, but you can’t afford not to work. Either way, you have no financial safety net. You’re scared, mad, and second-guessing your choices. We hear you.
Setting Social Media Boundaries With Babysitters: What Parents Need to Know

Leaving a list of emergency contacts for your kid's babysitter isn't enough these days. Now, protecting your kids includes setting boundaries for your sitter's social media use on the job.
How Much Should You Pay Your Babysitter?

Several factors can influence your babysitter's hourly rate. Find out how to determine a fair price.
At what age is it safe for a child to stay home alone?

What Identities Can You Justify When Not Being a Mom?

Study: Kids Don't Play Enough at Day Care, and Parents Are the Problem

After-School Care

Finding the best after-school care for your child is a challenge. Here's how to weigh the options.
The Top 15 Best Places to Be a Nanny in the U.S.

Would You Hire a Nanny for a Plane Flight?

Just How Unaffordable Is Child Care in the U.S.?

Child Care Costs Rising, Census Data Shows

Should a Mom Be Arrested for THIS?

Early Childhood Education Safety Bill Reauthorized by U.S. Senate

Child Care Costs More than College in Many States

Delegate Moms Protest Lack of Child Care at Dem Convention

Census Data Reveals More Stay-at-Home Dads

Researchers Ask Whether Women Like Child-Care Tasks

Census Data: Fathers Becoming More Involved in Child Care

Trend: Grandparents More Active in Grandkids' Lives

