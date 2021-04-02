Summer Camps Are Open for 2021—Here Are the Safety Guidelines to Know

The American Academy of Pediatrics says children can enjoy summer camp this year as long as safety measures to prevent COVID-19 are taken. Here's what parents need to know before signing their kids up.

With more and more Americans getting vaccinated—and with things moving closer to getting back to normal, slowly but surely—the guidance around what's safe and what's not is constantly evolving.

In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided recommendations for what fully vaccinated individuals can start to safely enjoy after their shots. And while things like getting together with grandparents and traveling are back on the table, the reality is that kids aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine—yet. Children generally aren't affected as severely, but families still need to follow safety precautions since kids can get COVID-19 and spread it even if they don't display any symptoms.

That said, there are certainly more things for kids to enjoy this summer—especially once their parents have been vaccinated. Here's some great news: Summer camp 2021 is considered a safe option, with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) saying it's actually beneficial for children as long as proper mitigation measures are taken.

"Kids need to have social activities," says Sara Bode, M.D., medical director at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and executive committee member for the AAP Council on School Health. And, says Dr. Bode, in general, anything outdoors is going to be lower risk. "Organized places like summer camps can be a great way to get them enriching activities in a controlled environment where safety measures can be in place."

2021 Safety Guidelines for Summer Camps

Before you sign your children up for a summer program, here's the latest guidance from the CDC and AAP to consider:

Camp directors should encourage frequent hand-washing, mask-wearing, and social distancing.

Everyone over 2 years old—regardless of their vaccination status—should continue wearing a mask in public.

A healthy environment should be maintained, meaning regular cleaning and disinfecting, and the sharing of items should be discouraged.

Campers, staff, and parents should stay home if they're feeling sick or have been a close contact of someone with COVID-19.

If camp is taking place inside, there should be as much ventilation as possible.

Outdoor summer camps that consist of small groups of children that say together all day, each day are the lowest risk. Summer camps where kids mix between groups and aren't required to space out will be a greater risk.

Campers should bring in their own meals and eat only within their small groups.

Camp directors should also have a plan in place—like having staff or campers stay home—should someone become sick.

When to Err on the Side of Caution

Dr. Bode recommends proceeding with caution when it comes to families with high risk children. "Vaccinated parents will want to be sure to mask when around other unvaccinated people. They can still have the possibility of transmitting the virus to their child." But that doesn't mean they can't enjoy summer camp.

According to the AAP, "Children with special health care needs or disabilities, like all children, should have the opportunity to attend camp and greatly benefit from an enriching camp experience. Designing camp activities to be inclusive of children of all abilities is vital for all children to benefit from camp. As a group, children with special health care needs should not be excluded from the camp experience." Camp directors can work with parents and pediatricians to find a scenario that works best.

If you have any concerns or questions about sending your kid to summer camp, it's best to check with your health care provider.

The Bottom Line