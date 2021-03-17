7 Can't-Miss Virtual Spring Break Camps for Kids in 2021

No family vacation this year? No problem. These spring break camps are just the thing to keep your kiddos engaged and having fun—and they're all virtual!

We're a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and there's finally light at the end of the tunnel as new coronavirus cases and deaths begin to slow and vaccination picks up, but experts say it's still important to practice safety precautions—like social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and wearing a mask—to decrease your family's chances of getting sick. Because of that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends holding off on any unnecessary travel whether you've been vaccinated or not.

But fear not—even if your spring break vacation is canceled for 2021, you can still plan for a fun and relaxing week away from school and work. Here are some virtual spring break camps your kids will love:

1. Steve Spangler's Spring Break STEM Camp

New to Outschool, a marketplace for online classes and clubs for kids, television personality and science celebrity Steve Spangler is going live with kids for a weeklong STEM camp experience. Best for kids ages 6 to 11, the camp will offer science experiments to conduct at home—plus a new science theme each day—and will run from March 29 to April 2 and again from April 5 to April 9. Price: $299, or $60 per class.

2. Art Adventures With The Met

Geared toward children ages 5 to 8, The Met is offering virtual spring break art adventures from March 29 through April 1. Your little artist can enjoy a week of classes with teaching artists on everything from painting to sculpture—and the camp cost includes art materials that'll be mailed directly to you. Price: $290 for The Met members, $340 for nonmembers.

3. iD Tech Spring Break Camps

Whether you've got a Minecraft fan or a coding enthusiast at home, iD Tech's online spring break camps for kids and teens are perfect for your tech-savvy child. Kids ages 7 and up can enjoy weeklong courses in March and April on everything from Roblox and Minecraft to JavaScript and making your own YouTube channel. Not sure which to sign up for? Take this quiz to find the best fit for your child. Price: $449 for a week of classes with code TOGETHER50.

4. ActivityHero Camps

No matter what they're interested in, ActivityHero has something for kids of all ages (including in-person activities near you). From guitar and musical theater to chess and game design, you'll find online spring break camps for March to mid-April with ActivityHero. Prices and camp lengths vary.

5. Brooklyn Music Factory's Songwriting Camp

You don't have to be based in New York to enjoy Brooklyn Music Factory's (BMF) classes: From March 29 to April 2, BMF will hold a virtual songwriting spring break camp for children ages 6 to 10. Your kiddo can learn all about making music and writing songs right on Zoom, and they'll be grouped based on their age and level of expertise. Price: $250 to $325 for a week, with discounts available for siblings and BMF members.

RELATED: 8 Virtual Summer Camps Your Kids Will Love

6. American Dance Training Camp's Virtual Dance Camp

Have a dance lover between the ages of 7 and 18? Then American Dance Training Camp's 5-day virtual dance camp might be just the thing to make spring break 2021 extra special. World class instructors will teach your kids different dance combinations over 90 minutes each day and, at the end of the week, your child will be invited to perform what they learned. Price: $15 to $20 per class.

7. Camp Supernow