Camps are a fun way to learn a new activity or spend focused time in a favorite academic subject. Learn about different types of camps for kids of all ages and see if your child is ready for this experience.

Inside the 'Rough' Kids Camp Compared to Fyre Festival: Punches, Raw Food Lead to Cancellation
"We have been in tears, bored, and devastated the whole day. [The camp director] is lying to you all," one camper wrote in a letter to their parent.
Summer Camps Are Open for 2021—Here Are the Safety Guidelines to Know
Children can enjoy summer camp this year as long as safety measures to prevent COVID-19 are taken. Here's what parents need to know before signing their kids up.
7 Can't-Miss Virtual Spring Break Camps for Kids in 2021
No family vacation this year? No problem. These spring break camps are just the thing to keep your kiddos engaged and having fun—and they're all virtual!
7 Summer Camp Activities You Can Totally Recreate at Home
Many summer camps may be canceled as we continue social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. From classic outdoor games to mess-hall fare, you can easily recreate everyone's favorite summer camp experiences and activities at home.
The Ultimate Summer Camp Packing List: 19 Things Not to Forget
Whether she’s off to a week-long day camp or a month-long sleepaway camp, be sure to check off the must-haves on our summer camp packing list that are often forgotten in the last-minute rush.
Summer Camp Prep: What Every Parent Needs to Know
Summer camp is a rite of passage for kids. Here's how to not mess it up! Get tips on everything from picking a summer camp to ensuring your kid has the best time ever.
11 Free Summer Camp Options for 2019
From NYC to Chicago, Los Angeles to Denver, these free summer camps and programs around the country offer tons of great experiences for kids without a hefty price tag. 
8 Summer Programs for Kids That Don't Cost Much
From reading programs to cooking classes, these awesome summer offerings are packed with fun and educational experiences for kids-and none of them break the bank.
10 Cool Summer Camps for Teens
10 Thoughts Every Mom Has on the Last Day of School
8 Ways to Get Your Kid Ready for Day Camp
An Open Letter to Gwyneth Paltrow About the Magic of Summer Camp

Parents Gone Wild: Camps Are Banning Care Packages Due to Competition

Some overnight camps have been forced to institute a "no packages" policy as the competition among parents to send bigger and better packages has gotten out of hand.

Four Ways to Navigate Day Camp This Summer
If You Don't Have a Summer Camp Plan Yet, You're Screwed
Would You Help Fund a Stranger's Family Vacation?
Mom: 'Airline Lost Track of My Daughter'
Five Arrested for Assaulting Jewish Summer Camp
10 Years Later, Summer Camp for 9/11 Victims' Kids Ends
The Best Summer Camps for Every Type of Kid
Happy Camper: Is Your Kid Ready for Sleepaway Camp?
