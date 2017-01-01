Your big kid's ready for school! As your child's development continues, focus on kindergarten and education with tips to improve reading and writing, test taking, and homework. Make sure to talk about any potential school problems, such as bullying, school cliques, and peer pressure. At home, focus on family values by teaching good manners and money management skills, and use our printable Chore Charts to teach responsibility. No matter the age, your child may throw a temper tantrum, so consult our discipline tips, and satisfy picky eaters with our nutritious and delicious school lunch and snack recipes.
Parent-approved video games that are played in moderation can help young kids develop in educational, social, and physical ways.
Keep your kids in line with these simple strategies.
Oldest, middle, youngest, or only child? Where you are can shape who you are.
Of course your child's cute--but is he or she baby modeling material? Here's a peek at a day in the life of a child model, plus, what baby modeling agencies really want.
Forget those problem sets! Get your kids psyched about STEM and STEAM with interactive toys and crafts they can make at home. They'll be amazed to see science, technology, engineering, and math in action in a setting that feels nothing like school. Get templates and instructions at familyfunmag.com/printables.
Kids are obsessed with making slime out of Elmer's glue and Borax, but some are saying it's unsafe. We asked a pediatrician to weigh in.
Parents have reported being "horrified" by the changes they've seen in their kids after taking the popular laxative. Here's what the experts say.
There's nothing wrong with your child playing an online or console video game or two (or even three). But do you worry that this pastime may be turning into a problem? Our quiz will help you spot signs of potential trouble.
Dr. Thom McKenzie explains why it's so important for children to have quality Physical Education in school. Support this issue in your community by sharing this video with your child's teachers, school board members and administrators.
Learn about four different parenting styles to see which one fits with your philosophy.
Need an etiquette refresher? Helping your child master this list of good manners will get him noticed -- for all the right reasons.
Learning to play an instrument can help your child fine-tune her ear and enhance skills needed for education and social interaction.
Worried about your child wetting the bed? We have ways to help you stop the bedwetting.
Wondering how to raise an optimistic child? After all, kids who see the glass as half full are better at dealing with life's challenges--and happier too. Here's six tips to help yours develop a sunny outlook on life.
If you're saying, "Focus!" more than usual, read on for creative and constructive ways to increase your kid's attention.
Going outside at this time of year can make kids sneeze or wheeze, but as one mom learned, what's inside your home might actually be causing the symptoms.
The reality star recently opened up about how she tackles sex ed with 7-year-old son Hank IV, who she says already knows about the birds and the bees.
New research shows that head injuries are now more common in girls' soccer than boys' football.
Learn how to punish your child for aggressive behavior, such as biting or hitting, and whether his punishment should be adjusted as he gets older.
A healthy breakfast is usually sacrificed on an hectic morning. Here are 3 quick and healthy meals for kids.
Are you teaching your kids to eat their emotions?
Who knew the rumor mill started this young? Gossiping is a common pastime for kids as young as 8 and 9. Avoid drama and hurt feelings by teaching your child how to respect others.
Want to save time and money on your kid's haircuts? You don't have to go to the salon, especially if all your child needs is a trim. Instead, follow our easy step-by-step haircut how-to instructions for all lengths of boys' and girls' hair, including bangs.