Score These Kids Snowsuits From Columbia, Lands’ End, Amazon, and More For Up to 45% Off

‘Tis the season to stock up on snow clothes

By Lauren Levy
Published on December 16, 2022

It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas…. which means there’s a chill in the air and savings to be found. This is fabulous news if you’re in the market for a snowsuit for your little one because with hot deals like these, it won’t matter how low temperatures drop in the coming weeks and months. 

For instance, you can score these beloved Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers Water-Resistant Snow Bib right now on sale for up to 45% off. Depending on the size and color combo, you can now score this machine washable snow bib for as low as $18.70 and it has 4.8 stars out of 5 from more than 3,100 reviews. For more color/size options and a slightly lower sale price, you can also check out the Amazon Essentials Boys and Toddlers Water-Resistant Snow Bib, which is also on sale as low as $16.40—marked way down from its original price of $34.30. 

Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers' Water-Resistant Snow Bib

Amazon

To buy: Amazon Essentials Girls' and Toddlers' Water-Resistant Snow Bib $18.70 (was $34); amazon.com 

But these aren’t the only snowsuit sales bringing the heat for kiddos right now.

Lands’ End

Kids Squall Waterproof Iron Knee Snow Bibs

Lands' End

To buy: Lands' End Kids Squall Waterproof Iron Knee Snow Bibs $26.98-$44.97 with code RIBBON (was $89.95); landsend.com 

Check out some other Lands’ End snowsuit sales to shop right now:

Hanna Andersson

The only thing sweeter than this Insulated Full Zip Snowsuit, on sale for $46 (down from $92) will be the snuggly baby it'll keep warm inside. Available in size 3-6 months through 3T, the prints also come in matching options for older siblings and cousins. 

Insulated Full Zip Snowsuit

Hanna Andersson

To buy: Hanna Andersson Insulated Full Zip Snowsuit $46 (was $92); hannaandersson.com 

Check out this other Hanna Andersson snowsuit sale to shop right now:

Columbia 

Available in 13 different colors, Colombia's Infant Snuggly Bunny Bunting is currently on sale for 30% off and will keep little ones cozy while in style. Currently discounted over $30 at $69.99, this cuddly snowsuit is water and wind-resistant with a 60/40 duck down, microfleece lining, and fold-over cuffs to lock in body heat.

Infant Snuggly Bunny Bunting

Columbia

To buy: Columbia Infant Snuggly Bunny Bunting $69.99 (was $100); columbia.com 

Check out these other Columbia snowsuit sales to shop right now:

Kohl’s 


This two-for-one colorblock snowsuit comes with both a jacket—complete with a fleece-lined body and cozy sherpa lined hood—and adjustable snow pants on sale for $45 (was $100) when you use their special holiday code FAMILY25.

Baby Girl Carters Colorblock 2-Piece Snowsuit

Kohls

To buy: Baby Girl Carters Colorblock 2-Piece Snowsuit $45 with code FAMILY25 (was $100); kohls.com 

Here are even more snowsuits on sale at Kohl's:

