It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas…. which means there's a chill in the air and savings to be found. This is fabulous news if you're in the market for a snowsuit for your little one because with hot deals like these, it won't matter how low temperatures drop in the coming weeks and months. For instance, you can score these beloved Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers Water-Resistant Snow Bib right now on sale for up to 45% off. Depending on the size and color combo, you can now score this machine washable snow bib for as low as $18.70 and it has 4.8 stars out of 5 from more than 3,100 reviews. For more color/size options and a slightly lower sale price, you can also check out the Amazon Essentials Boys and Toddlers Water-Resistant Snow Bib, which is also on sale as low as $16.40—marked way down from its original price of $34.30. Amazon To buy: Amazon Essentials Girls' and Toddlers' Water-Resistant Snow Bib $18.70 (was $34); amazon.com But these aren't the only snowsuit sales bringing the heat for kiddos right now. Lands' End Lands' End To buy: Lands' End Kids Squall Waterproof Iron Knee Snow Bibs $26.98-$44.97 with code RIBBON (was $89.95); landsend.com Check out some other Lands' End snowsuit sales to shop right now: Lands' End Baby Insulated Bunting $58.06 with code RIBBON (was $82.95); landsend.com Lands' End Kids Iron Knee Winter Snow Bibs $19.48-$38.97 with code RIBBON (was $64.95); landsend.com Lands' End Squall Convertible Baby Bunting $27.88-$83.65 with code RIBBON (was $92.95); landsend.com Lands' End Kids Squall Iron Knee Waterproof Winter Snow Suit $51.98-$77.97 with code RIBBON (was $129.95); landsend.com Hanna Andersson The only thing sweeter than this Insulated Full Zip Snowsuit, on sale for $46 (down from $92) will be the snuggly baby it'll keep warm inside. Available in size 3-6 months through 3T, the prints also come in matching options for older siblings and cousins. Hanna Andersson To buy: Hanna Andersson Insulated Full Zip Snowsuit $46 (was $92); hannaandersson.com Check out this other Hanna Andersson snowsuit sale to shop right now: Hanna Andersson Colorblock Insulated Snow Overalls $52.80 (was $88); hannaandersson.com Columbia Available in 13 different colors, Colombia's Infant Snuggly Bunny Bunting is currently on sale for 30% off and will keep little ones cozy while in style. Currently discounted over $30 at $69.99, this cuddly snowsuit is water and wind-resistant with a 60/40 duck down, microfleece lining, and fold-over cuffs to lock in body heat. Columbia To buy: Columbia Infant Snuggly Bunny Bunting $69.99 (was $100); columbia.com Check out these other Columbia snowsuit sales to shop right now: Columbia Infant Powder Lite Reversible Bunting $69.99 (was $100); columbia.com Columbia Toddler Double Flake Snow Set $99.99 (was $150); columbia.com Columbia Toddler Double Flake Snow Set $99.99 (was $150); columbia.com Columbia Kids' Snowslope II Bib $59.99 (was $90); columbia.com Kohl's This two-for-one colorblock snowsuit comes with both a jacket—complete with a fleece-lined body and cozy sherpa lined hood—and adjustable snow pants on sale for $45 (was $100) when you use their special holiday code FAMILY25. Kohls To buy: Baby Girl Carters Colorblock 2-Piece Snowsuit $45 with code FAMILY25 (was $100); kohls.com Here are even more snowsuits on sale at Kohl's: Baby Boy Nike Hooded Puffer Snowsuit Coverall $59.50 with code FAMILY25 (was $85); kohls.com Boys 4-20 ZeroXposur Roger Bib Snow Pants $27 with code FAMILY25 (was $60); kohls.com Carter's Baby Carter's Hooded Pram $23.10 with code FAMILY25 (was $44); kohls.com Disney's Minnie Mouse Baby Girl Snowsuit $45 with code FAMILY25 (was $80); kohls.com