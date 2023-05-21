News & Trends 28 Cute Rash Guards for Kids and Parents—All Under $30 Keep the whole family sun safe and stylish this summer. By Amy Stanford Published on May 21, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland Summer is coming and that means families will be opening their pools, heading to the beach, and generally spending more time in the sun. While you should always be sure to apply sunscreen liberally and often, rash guards are another great way to protect your skin from the sun. Rash guards were originally invented for surfers, but have become a super popular option for everyone from babies to adults in recent years. So to help families get ready for the hot weather months, we rounded up some of our favorite rash guards for babies, kids, and adults—all under $30. From Hanna Andersson rash guards for more than 50 percent off to unisex options from Old Navy, we’ve got you covered (pun intended). Rash Guards for Babies Sun protection is critical for people of all ages and skin tones, and babies with delicate skin are certainly no exception. But new parents don’t need to worry, you just need to be prepared. With the correct sunscreen and protective clothing, you can still enjoy a day at the beach with your little one. Rash guards are a comfortable (and super cute) way to protect your baby’s skin while enjoying the water. These are a few of our favorite styles on sale now from Hanna Andersson, Old Navy, and more retailers. Old Navy One-Piece Swimsuit Old Navy To buy: Old Navy One-Piece Swimsuit $14 (was $22.99); oldnavy.com Hanna Anderson Baby Rash Guard Suit Hanna Andersson To buy: Hanna Anderson Baby Rash Guard Suit $22.99 (was $46.99); hannaanderson.com Simple Joys by Carter's One-Piece Rash Guard Amazon To buy: Simple Joys by Carter's One-Piece Rash Guard $20; amazon.com Old Navy Swim Top & Trunks Old Navy To buy: Old Navy Swim Top & Trunks starts at $9.99 (was $24.99); oldnavy.com More rash guard options for babies: Hanna Anderson Baby Rash Guard Top $19.60 (was $28); hannaanderson.com Simple Joys by Carter's Swimsuit Trunk and Rash Guard Set starts at $14.44; amazon.com RuffleButts Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit $29.99; amazon.com Homille Long Sleeve Rash Guard Sunsuit in Cherry $18.99; amazon.com Rash Guards for Kids Once kids are off and running, it can be difficult to get them to pause to reapply sunscreen—especially if they’re having too much fun splashing away in the water. Rash guards keep their arms, back, and chests covered and help minimize the areas in which you need to reapply. Some even come with built-in SPF, like this option by Land’s End which blocks 98 percent of UV rays. We love that the Cat & Jack rash guards are not only super affordable, but come in extended sizes for children of all body types. Plus, don’t forget that Target’s Cat & Jack return policy allows you to return garments up to 365 days after purchase with your receipt. (Yes, even if they’ve been worn!) Hanna Andersson Graphic Sunblock Rash Guard Hanna Andersson To buy: Hanna Andersson Graphic Sunblock Rash Guard $28 (was $40); hannaandersson.com Hanna Andersson Print Rash Guard Top Hanna Andersson To buy: Hanna Andersson Print Rash Guard Top starts at $25.20 (was $42.00); hannaandersson.com Cropped Cheetah Short Sleeve Rash Guard Target To buy: Cropped Cheetah Short Sleeve Rash Guard $13; target.com More rash guard options for kids: Simple Joys by Carter's One Piece Rash Guard $18.60; amazon.com Cat & Jack Long Sleeve Rash Guard Top $15; target.com Cat & Jack Tie-Dye Long Sleeve Rash Guard Swim Top in White $15; target.com Lands' End Girls Graphic Mock Neck Rash Guard $22.36 (was $27.95); target.com Lands' End Boys Short Sleeve Rash Guard $19.96 (was $24.95); target.com Hurley Boys' Long Sleeve Rash Guard starts at $19.50; amazon.com Kanu Surf Boys' Short Sleeve Rash Guard starts at $12.29; amazon.com Marvel Assorted Rash Guards $17.95; amazon.com Rash Guards for Parents Rash guards aren’t just for children, they make a great option for adults who want a bit more sun protection, too. Whether you’re chasing your kids around the pool or doing something more active like going kayaking or playing beach volleyball, a good rash guard will help you go from water to land with ease. They’re also perfect for postpartum moms looking for an additional layer of coverage over their bathing suit. One standout option is this sleek rash guard from Amazon that features adjustable drawstring sides and a moisture-wicking, lightweight fabric that blocks out UV radiation. It comes in 19 styles and goes up to a size XXL. Hiskywin Long Sleeve Rash Guard Amazon To buy: Hiskywin Long Sleeve Rash Guard starts at $17.99; amazon.com Ewedoos Rash Guard Amazon To buy: Ewedoos Rash Guard $19.99 (was $22.99); amazon.com Joyspels Zip Front Rash Guard Amazon To buy: Joyspels Zip Front Rash Guard $25.19 with onsite coupon; amazon.com Goodfellow & Co Men's Short Sleeve Rash Guard Target To buy: Goodfellow & Co Men's Short Sleeve Rash Guard $17; target.com More rash guard options for adults: Roxy Women's Whole Hearted Rash Guard $28.51 with onsite coupon; amazon.com Ewedoos Rash Guard for Women starts at $11.99; amazon.com Charmo Women's Long Sleeve Rash Guard $15.99; walmart.com Ablegrid Women's Striped Long Sleeve Rash Guard $12.99 (was $16.99); walmart.com Paxlyh Rash Guard with Boyshort Bottom $16.79; walmart.com 