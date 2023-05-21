28 Cute Rash Guards for Kids and Parents—All Under $30

Keep the whole family sun safe and stylish this summer.

By Amy Stanford
Published on May 21, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Rash Guards for Kids and Parents Tout
Photo:

Parents / Tyler Roeland

Summer is coming and that means families will be opening their pools, heading to the beach, and generally spending more time in the sun. While you should always be sure to apply sunscreen liberally and often, rash guards are another great way to protect your skin from the sun. Rash guards were originally invented for surfers, but have become a super popular option for everyone from babies to adults in recent years. 

So to help families get ready for the hot weather months, we rounded up some of our favorite rash guards for babies, kids, and adults—all under $30. From Hanna Andersson rash guards for more than 50 percent off to unisex options from Old Navy, we’ve got you covered (pun intended).

Rash Guards for Babies

Sun protection is critical for people of all ages and skin tones, and babies with delicate skin are certainly no exception. But new parents don’t need to worry, you just need to be prepared. With the correct sunscreen and protective clothing, you can still enjoy a day at the beach with your little one. Rash guards are a comfortable (and super cute) way to protect your baby’s skin while enjoying the water. These are a few of our favorite styles on sale now from Hanna Andersson, Old Navy, and more retailers.

Old Navy One-Piece Swimsuit

Rashguard One-Piece Swimsuit for Baby

Old Navy

To buy: Old Navy One-Piece Swimsuit $14 (was $22.99); oldnavy.com

Hanna Anderson Baby Rash Guard Suit

Baby Rash Guard Suit

Hanna Andersson

To buy: Hanna Anderson Baby Rash Guard Suit $22.99 (was $46.99); hannaanderson.com

Simple Joys by Carter's One-Piece Rash Guard

Simple Joys by Carter's Toddlers and Baby Girls' One Piece Rashguard

Amazon

To buy: Simple Joys by Carter's One-Piece Rash Guard $20; amazon.com

Old Navy Swim Top & Trunks 

Unisex Raglan-Sleeve Rashguard Swim Top & Trunks

Old Navy

To buy: Old Navy Swim Top & Trunks starts at $9.99 (was $24.99); oldnavy.com

More rash guard options for babies:

Rash Guards for Kids 

Once kids are off and running, it can be difficult to get them to pause to reapply sunscreen—especially if they’re having too much fun splashing away in the water. Rash guards keep their arms, back, and chests covered and help minimize the areas in which you need to reapply. Some even come with built-in SPF, like this option by Land’s End which blocks 98 percent of UV rays. 

We love that the Cat & Jack rash guards are not only super affordable, but come in extended sizes for children of all body types. Plus, don’t forget that Target’s Cat & Jack return policy allows you to return garments up to 365 days after purchase with your receipt. (Yes, even if they’ve been worn!)

Hanna Andersson Graphic Sunblock Rash Guard

Graphic Sunblock Rash Guard

Hanna Andersson

To buy: Hanna Andersson Graphic Sunblock Rash Guard $28 (was $40); hannaandersson.com

Hanna Andersson Print Rash Guard Top

Print Rash Guard Top

Hanna Andersson

To buy: Hanna Andersson Print Rash Guard Top starts at $25.20 (was $42.00); hannaandersson.com

Cropped Cheetah Short Sleeve Rash Guard 

Cropped Cheetah Tie-Dye Design Short Sleeve Rash Guard

Target

To buy: Cropped Cheetah Short Sleeve Rash Guard $13; target.com

More rash guard options for kids:

Rash Guards for Parents 

Rash guards aren’t just for children, they make a great option for adults who want a bit more sun protection, too. Whether you’re chasing your kids around the pool or doing something more active like going kayaking or playing beach volleyball, a good rash guard will help you go from water to land with ease. They’re also perfect for postpartum moms looking for an additional layer of coverage over their bathing suit.

One standout option is this sleek rash guard from Amazon that features adjustable drawstring sides and a moisture-wicking, lightweight fabric that blocks out UV radiation. It comes in 19 styles and goes up to a size XXL. 

Hiskywin Long Sleeve Rash Guard 

HISKYWIN Women's Long Sleeve

Amazon

To buy: Hiskywin Long Sleeve Rash Guard starts at $17.99; amazon.com

Ewedoos Rash Guard

Ewedoos Rash Guard

Amazon

To buy: Ewedoos Rash Guard $19.99 (was $22.99); amazon.com

Joyspels Zip Front Rash Guard

Women's Rash Guard

Amazon

To buy: Joyspels Zip Front Rash Guard $25.19 with onsite coupon; amazon.com

Goodfellow & Co Men's Short Sleeve Rash Guard

Men's Slim Fit Short Sleeve Rash Guard

Target

To buy: Goodfellow & Co Men's Short Sleeve Rash Guard $17; target.com

More rash guard options for adults:

Shop More Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Memorial Day Sales for Parents Tout
The Best Early Memorial Day Sales for Parents You Can Already Shop
Parents Travel Family Cruise Packing List
The Ultimate Family Cruise Packing List
Amazon Maternity Swimsuits Under $40
14 'Comfy' and 'Flattering' Maternity Swimsuits at Amazon—All Under $40
Card Placeholder Image
Baby Clothes
pregnant person holding baby outfit
Baby Coming Home Outfit Ideas for Every Season
Mother's Day Guide for Expecting Moms-to-Be
14 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for an Expecting Mom-to-Be
Matching Family Christmas PJs
17 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Are Cozy, Cute, and on Sale for Up to 60% Off for Black Friday
Best Baby Pool Floats of 2023
The Best Baby Pool Floats for Safe Splashing in the Sun
adoption shopping list
Adoptive and Foster Parent Shopping List for Babies and Toddlers
Best Diaper Bags of 2023
The Best Diaper Bags We Tested for Comfort, Style, and Emergency Access
Mother and two daughters at the beach
A Parents' Guide to Visiting Maui, Hawaii With Kids
Children Bundled Up In Snow
The Most Important Winter Safety Tips for Kids
Best convertible stroller test Uppababy Vista V2
The Best Convertible Strollers to Go From Single to Double and Back Again
Best Travel Strollers Uppababy Minu V2 Test
We Tested the Best Travel Strollers for Every Type of Adventure
Pregnancy-Safe Skincare Products Dermatologists Love
The Best Pregnancy-Safe Skincare Products That Dermatologists Stand By
Baby sleeping on mother's chest
8 Diaper Subscriptions We Recommend to Help Make Early Parenthood Easier