Our Favorite Foam Kids' Mattress Is on Sale for Labor Day—Plus More Deals on Our Top Kid-Tested Mattresses

Experts recommend that school-aged kids get 9 to 12 hours of sleep a night, but even if they regularly meet that goal, it may not mean much if they're not getting good quality sleep. Poor sleep can translate to worsened performance at school, mood swings, and more, so it's important to create a healthy sleeping environment for your kid. Set them up for success by investing in a quality mattress that is breathable and supportive (without being too firm) so they can wake up refreshed and well-rested.

Our team of parenting editors took 20 twin mattresses home for their kids to sleep on over the course of several months, ultimately narrowing it down to the very best kids' mattresses that truly improved our children's sleep. And it just so happens that some of those mattresses we featured are on major discount right now for Labor Day, including our favorite foam mattress for kids. So, if your child’s mattress has seen better days or getting them their first big kid bed, now's the time to go shopping. Shop our top picks from major brands like Tuft & Needle, Nest Bedding, Purple, and Casper, which are all running bedding sales this Labor Day Weekend.

Nod by Tuft & Needle

The Nod mattress by Tuft & Needle ran away with our Best Overall spot for a foam mattress. Along with being supportive, it features breathable foam to keep little ones from overheating while they sleep. Meanwhile, we can’t ignore the attractive 100-day trial guarantee, 10-year warranty, and the fact that it comes in all the standard sizes, including Twin XL (think college dorms) and California King—just in case you want to upgrade your bedroom, too.

While three heights are available, if you’re only interested in foam mattresses, you can choose between the 6 and 8-inch models. (The 10-inch model is a hybrid mattress.) The adaptive memory foam is Greenguard Gold and CertiPur-US certified, meaning it’s made without lead, flame retardants, mercury, formaldehyde, and over 10,000 harmful chemicals. One of our editors’ kids shared that sleeping on this mattress was like being on a cloud, while their mom noticed that their child fell asleep faster—and slept longer after a month of testing.

To buy: Nod by Tuft & Needle 8-Inch Twin Mattress $297 (originally $349); amazon.com

Key features that real reviewers and our tester loved were that it’s very breathable, molds to your shape for added support, and has a medium-firm rating. Note that you’ll want to give this mattress a full 24 hours to expand to its full size since it ships compressed in a box, but happily, our testers shared that it also didn’t have detectable odors (a testament to the low off-gassing).

In addition to being on sale for under $300, the Nod by Tuft & Needle mattress wins our hearts as a good first mattress for a big kid’s bed, and it also comes with free shipping and returns. Plus, it’s so comfy that you might not mind sneaking in for cuddles on Saturday mornings before you make pancakes.

Shop some of our other top kids’ mattresses on sale for Labor Day:

Best for Hot Sleepers: Casper Original

To buy: Casper Original Full Mattress $716 (originally $895); casper.com

Best for Bunk Beds: Purple Kids Mattress

To buy: Purple Kids Mattress $559 (was $699); purple.com

Best for Trundle Beds: Zinus Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

To buy: Zinus Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress $127 (was $135); amazon.com

Best Medium-Firm: Nest Puffin Memory Foam Kids Bed

To buy: Nest Puffin Memory Foam Kids Bed $424 (was $499); nest.com