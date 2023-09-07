Though it’s still a little warm out in many parts of the country, cool fall weather will be here before you know it. Whether they’re stomping through puddles on the walk to school or playing in the snow, kids need a solid pair of rain boots (or even snow boots) to get them through the season. Plus, a fun pair of boots can spruce up their fall wardrobe, while slip-on options help you get out the door to school faster.

We headed to Zappos to find some versatile, well-made fall boots for kids and toddlers. Our list includes rain boots, snow boots, and some extra stylish options that kids will be proud to wear to school (but they’ll also keep little feet warm.) Best of all, these cute boots from brands like Ugg, L.L.Bean, Bogs, and Hunter start at just $32.

Bogs Kids Rain Boots

Zappos

These adorable rain boots come in a variety of prints to brighten up a rainy day: funny faces, sharks, and tie-dye. Pull handles on either side of the boot help young kiddos put their shoes on by themselves, and odor-fighting technology reduces stink. The flexible rubber boots have a non-skid outsole and a stretchy waterproof upper, and they come in sizes 7C through 6Y.



To buy: Bogs Kids Rain Boots $32 (was $55); zappos.com

Kamik Kids Snowbug 6

Zappos

Made from fully vegan materials, these nylon snow boots have a waterproof shell and soft faux-fur lining. They secure with a hook-and-loop closure, while a sturdy outsole provides plenty of traction for romping around in the snow. Featuring a cute purple polka-dot pattern, the boots come in sizes 5C through 13Y.



To buy: Kamik Kids Snowbug 6 $50; zappos.com

Blowfish Malibu Kids Sielo-T

Zappos

A stylish shoe for school or family photos, these Blowfish Malibu boots come in black, brown, and light pink. (Plus, each color has glitter details.) Kids can pull on the boots by themselves using the heel tab and then zip them up the side.



The insole can be removed for a better fit if desired, and the boots hit right at the ankle. They’re available in sizes 6C through 12C.

To buy: Blowfish Malibu Kids Sielo-T $38; zappos.com

Ugg Kids Classic II

Zappos

While a bit pricey, these kids’ Ugg boots are a fall classic. Made from soft sheepskin, these boots have a foam-cushioned footbed lined with wool to keep those tiny toes warm. The uppers are pretreated to fight water and stains, and kids can cuff the boots for an added style flair. These purple Ugg boots come in sizes 6C through 12C.



To buy: Ugg Kids Classic II $120; zappos.com

Kenneth Cole Reaction Kids Rider Etta

Zappos

These fancy toddler boots feature precious floral cut-out detailing and zip-up sides. They’re made with a synthetic upper and lining and have a rubber outsole for traction. The tan boots come in sizes 5C to 10C.



To buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Kids Rider Etta $49; zappos.com

Blowfish Malibu Kids Chickadee-K SHR

Zappos

For those chillier days when your kid still wants to be stylish, these faux shearling-line boots are a warm solution. Available in black and chestnut, they zip up the side but have two side buckles for decoration. The padded footbed is removable. You can find the boots in sizes 13C through 5Y.



To buy: Blowfish Malibu Kids Chickadee-K SHR $45; zappos.com

L.L.Bean Ultralight Water Resistant Tall Snow Boot

Zappos

It’s no fun getting snow in your boots and having damp feet for the rest of the day. These L.L.Bean snow boots are extra tall—about 11.5 inches—to keep kids’ feet and shins dry and cozy as they stomp through the snow. It’s easy to pull on the quilted boots, which have a toggle closure at the back for a closer fit.



Plus, the inside is lined with faux shearling for extra comfort, and the textile insole is removable. These water-resistant boots are available in sizes 10C through 6Y.

To buy: L.L.Bean Ultralight Tall Snow Boot $99; zappos.com

See Kai Run Kids Skye Adapt Waterproof Boot

Zappos

These See Kai Run boots are short and versatile enough for everyday wear, with the added bonuses of a waterproof membrane and water gusset to keep out moisture. They go on easily with a heel pull tab, and two hook-and-loop closures keep the boots securely on kids’ feet.

Available in sizes 4C through 3Y, these ankle-high boots also have a rubber toe cap to protect little toes.



To buy: See Kai Run Skye Adapt Boot $58; zappos.com

Ugg Kids Ultra Mini Fluff

Zappos

These cute yet comfy Ugg boots would make a great holiday or back-to-school gift for your stylish big kid. The upper is made from soft sheepskin, and there’s a cozy wool footbed to cradle the feet. On the outside, there are shearling details and a sturdy EVA outsole. Available in black and chestnut, the boots come in sizes 13C through 6Y.



To buy: Ugg Kids Ultra Mini Fluff $130; zappos.com

Hunter Kids Original First Classic Boot

Zappos

Made from recycled vegan materials, these Hunters are a classic pair of rain boots. A rubber outsole helps kids tromp through puddles and a recycled polyester lining keeps their feet warm in the rain. Plus, the padded footbed can be removed. The shoes are available in sizes 5C through 13C.



To buy: Hunter Kids Original First Classic Boot $80; zappos.com