10 Cute and Functional Face Masks for Kids to Ride Out Cold & Flu Season

For the past few months, a rise in COVID-19 infections, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the seasonal flu has become something of a perfect storm. As a result, the so-called “tripledemic” has parents on edge and health officials once again urging people to mask up when they enter public spaces. But getting kids to put on masks again (especially after months loosening the reins) isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

Luckily, face masks have come a long way since 2020, and there’s a whole lot more to choose from when it comes to kid-sized versions that are both comfy and stylish. Scroll on for 15 adorable looks they’ll actually want to wear. (We promise.)

FaceMoon Disposable Face Masks for Kids

If you’re used to your kid constantly dropping their face mask on the ground or losing them on the bus ride home, disposables might be the way to go. This affordable pack comes with 50 different face masks inside, all made with three layers of protection to block smoke, dust, droplets, and more. Of course, little girls will like them most for their multi-colored designs, fun shapes, and characters! (Best for kids ages 4-12.)

To buy: FaceMoon Disposable Face Masks for Kids (50 Pack) $13 + extra 10% off coupon for Prime Members; amazon.com

Kids KN95 Disposable Unicorn Face Masks

For parents who want top-tier protection for their kiddo, look no further. These disposable face masks comply with the GB2626-2019 implementation standard, filtering out more than 95% of dust, powder, haze, second-hand smoke, and more. Each one has two layers of melt-blown cloth, one layer of hot air cotton, and two layers of non-woven fabric for top-notch protection. But the real reason your child will want to wear them? The unicorns, of course. (Best for kids ages 4-12.)

To buy: FenFen Kids KN95 Disposable Unicorn Face Masks (50-pack) $20; amazon.com

Kids Zoo Face Masks

These sweet zoo-themed face masks are great for any animal-loving kids. The ear loops are soft and comfy and it has an adjustable nose bridge to ensure little ones have the perfect fit.

To buy: Kids Zoo Face Masks, 10-Pack $11.20 with code STAYSAFE (was $18); shopmaskc.com

Missa KN95 5-Layer Face Masks for Kids

These best-selling face masks come 50 to a pack, so your kid can use a new one each day if you’d like. They also feature superior KN95 protection and lots of gender-neutral styles that kids of all ages will love. But don’t just take our word for it: More than 3,000 happy Amazon customers have openly praised the masks for their bright colors, superior coverage, and thick and durable designs, which definitely hold up to the day’s adventures. (One size fits most.)

To buy: MISSA KN95 5-Layer Face Masks for Kids (50 Pack) $15; amazon.com

Just Play Children’s Single-Use Face Masks

Kids might fight us on a lot of things—like putting their jackets on, their shoes on, and yes, even their face masks. But as soon as you put one of their favorite characters in front of them, they cave to pretty much anything. These multicolored character masks come in a variety of styles that will come to your rescue, since they feature beloved characters from popular shows like Paw Patrol, Blue’s Clues, Batman, and more. (Best for kids ages 2-7.)

To buy: Just Play Children’s Single-Use Face Masks $7+; amazon.com

EllieHouse Superhero Kids Face Masks

If Spiderman can wear a mask throughout the day, so can your little one! (At least, that’s one way to sell them on these adorable superhero face masks.) The elastic-band ear loops make it easy to slip the face mask on and off and pull it over the mouth and nose for full coverage. Amazon customers say that kids love them for their soft, non-itchy design, and of course, their super-cool superhero graphics! (Best for kids ages 4-12.)

To buy: EllieHouse Superhero Kids Face Masks (50 Pack) $14; amazon.com

MaskC Kids KN95 Masks

This super comfortable KN95 mask consists of 5 layers yet is still super breathable—making it ideal for days they want to run and play sports.

To buy: MaskC Kids KN95 Face Masks (10-Pack) $27.30 with code STAYSAFE; maskc.com

Disposable Astronaut Face Masks for Kids

Believe it or not, this multi-pack of disposable masks has more than 13,000 reviews on Amazon and a near-perfect rating. Customers seem to love them for their soft, fuss-free design that doesn’t bother the skin, as well as the fact that they’re individually wrapped, so you can toss a few in your purse at the start of the day without getting them dirty. One mom even called them a “game-changer,” after her 8-year-old willingly wore them because he loved the cool astronaut prints. (One size fits most.)

To buy: WeCare Disposable Astronaut Face Masks for Kids (50-Pack) $12 (was $14); amazon.com

100-Piece Disposable Face Masks for Kids

Talk about getting more bang for your buck! These top-rated face masks come 100 to a pack (yes, really) and have more than 22,000 positive Amazon reviews that prove why they’re so popular. Multiple customers say their kids like wearing them and never complain about them feeling itchy or tough to breathe through, and at least one parent said they’re the “only” mask her kids will wear these days. While they don’t have funky designs or patterns, they do come in a variety of colors and get the job done. (Best for kids ages 4-14.)

To buy: 100-Piece Disposable Face Masks for Kids $15; amazon.com

OriStout Disposable Animal Face Masks for Kids

Um… can you say adorable?? These fun and creative face masks feature a different animal face on each one, so your little one can channel a baby fox one day and a piglet the next! They offer 3-layer protection, skin-friendly and breathable fabrics, and five different animal prints your kid won’t be able to resist. (Best for kids ages 6-12.)

To buy: OriStout Disposable Animal Face Masks for Kids (50 Pack) $10; amazon.com