News & Trends 27 Can't-Miss Deals on Kids' Bikes, Scooters, Helmets, and More It's time to start playing outside again—so stock up with these great sales for the whole family. By Devan McGuinness Published on March 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland If you and the kids are stuck in the winter boredom slump, the good news is better weather is just around the corner. Before you know it, spring will be here, and the kids will be able to run out their energy playing outside, which means now is the perfect time to pick up a new bike or scooter for everyone in the family from the toddler just learning to balance on a bike to a bigger kids that's outgrown their smaller bike to an adult who may want to join in on the fun. The good news is there are plenty of sales right now on everything you need for spring outdoor fun, including beginner bikes, scooters, and most importantly, all the safety gear kids to keep the fun going, safely. Beginner Bikes Walmart It can be scary for little kids to sit on a two-wheeled bike for the first time. To help ease them into learning how to balance while going fast, beginner bikes with training wheels is usually the best first step. These bikes come in kid-favored cartoon character designs to help ease the anxiety. Be sure to check out how to size a bike properly, which will come in handy as your child grows. Nickelodeon 12" Paw Patrol Skye Bike $40 (originally $94); walmart.com RoyalBaby Freestyle Kids Bike 14” with Training Wheels, Fuschia $139.32 (originally $159.99); amazon.com Joystar Whizz Kids Bike 12” with Training Wheels, Blue $109.99 (originally $199.99); amazon.com Gomo Balance Bike $69.99 (originally $89.99); amazon.com Charlie 10" Balance Bike $37.60 (was $44.99); walmart.com Bikes for Big Kids Amazon It’s a fun milestone for kids when they’ve mastered their beginner bikes and can remove their training wheels. Bikes for big kids come in various sizes that can grow with them, and these bigger bikes have some extra features. For example, there’s a swap from pedal brakes to hand brakes, and some of these bikes allow for changing gears to unlock more speed. Dynacraft 16” Magna Star Burst Bike $89.17 (originally $130); amazon.com Huffy 20" Fairmont Cruiser $85.38 (originally $199.99); amazon.com Nishiki Boys' Pueblo 20'' Mountain Bike $229.99 (originally $349.99); dickssportinggoods.com BCA 20" Crossfire 6-Speed Girl's Mountain Bike $77 (originally $128); walmart.com Bikes for Teens to Adults Walmart As our kids turn into teens and young adults, there are some extra requirements in a bike that grows with you. A larger frame built with sturdier materials, a more comfortable seat, and stronger wheels are good features for your teen's bike. Huffy 24" Rock Creek Girls Mountain Bike $98 (originally $128); walmart.com Nishiki Girls' Pueblo 24'' Mountain Bike $249.99 (originally $369.99); dickssportinggoods.com Schwinn Women's GTX Hyrbid Bike $449.99 (originally $549.99); dickssportinggoods.com Huffy 24" Rock Creek Boys Mountain Bike for Men $98 (originally $128); walmart.com Scooters Walmart Many kids prefer to use a scooter instead of a bike, especially kids who are more timid about speed or struggle with balance. When riding a scooter, it’s just as important to use safety equipment like a well-fitted helmet, the same as you would insist for a bike. When it comes to scooters, there are a lot of styles to choose from: some are lightweight and fold easily, while others are ideal for beginners with a wider base. Madd Gear Kruzer 200mm Commuter Scooter $39.93 (originally $79); walmart.com Razor A Kick Scooter, Aluminum Folding Scooter $29.99 (originally $44.99); amazon.com Yvolution Y Glider Kiwi Scooter $69.99 (originally $99.99); dickssportinggoods.com Swagtron K5 Kids Scooter $49.99 (originally $59.99); dickssportinggoods.com XJD 3 Wheel Scooters for Kids $37.89 (originally $49.99); walmart.com Helmets Amazon The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has recently made it clear that wearing a helmet while biking or using a scooter is necessary. It’s crucial to have a correctly-fitted helmet; for some families, it makes more sense to try the helmet on in store. However, if you know the correct size for your kiddo, there are some fun designs from Paw Patrol to bright blues and yellows. Paw Patrol Bike Helmet $22.67 (originally $29.99); amazon.com Giro Youth Tremor Bike Helmet $49.99 (originally $64.99); dickssportinggoods.com Schwinn Classic Toddler and Baby Bike Helmet, Dial Fit Adjustment $22.65 (originally $24.99); amazon.com Krash! Jolly Roger Bike Helmet, Youth $23.99 (originally was $29.96); walmart.com Bike Accessories Amazon Riding with friends through the neighborhood, adding accessories like bike wheel lights or a fun bell clipped to the handlebar helps express individuality while having the bonus of adding some safety features as well. Other accessories like knee pads or training wheels can be really useful for kids getting the hang of two wheels. Huway Training Wheels $23.99 (originally $29.99); amazon.com Nickelodeon Toddler and Kids Elbow/Knee Pads and Gloves Sets $14.54 (originally $16.18); amazon.com Activ Life 2-Tire Pack LED Bike Wheel Lights $26.99 + extra 10% off coupon (originally $44.99); amazon.com Accmor Classic Bike Bell $5.09 (originally $5.99); amazon.com Bicycle Basket Accessories Gifts with 3 Motion Activated Blinking Flowers & Butterfly $11.95 (originally $14.95); amazon.com