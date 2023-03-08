27 Can't-Miss Deals on Kids' Bikes, Scooters, Helmets, and More

If you and the kids are stuck in the winter boredom slump, the good news is better weather is just around the corner. Before you know it, spring will be here, and the kids will be able to run out their energy playing outside, which means now is the perfect time to pick up a new bike or scooter for everyone in the family from the toddler just learning to balance on a bike to a bigger kids that's outgrown their smaller bike to an adult who may want to join in on the fun.

The good news is there are plenty of sales right now on everything you need for spring outdoor fun, including beginner bikes, scooters, and most importantly, all the safety gear kids to keep the fun going, safely.

Beginner Bikes

Walmart

It can be scary for little kids to sit on a two-wheeled bike for the first time. To help ease them into learning how to balance while going fast, beginner bikes with training wheels is usually the best first step. These bikes come in kid-favored cartoon character designs to help ease the anxiety. Be sure to check out how to size a bike properly, which will come in handy as your child grows.



Bikes for Big Kids

Amazon

It’s a fun milestone for kids when they’ve mastered their beginner bikes and can remove their training wheels. Bikes for big kids come in various sizes that can grow with them, and these bigger bikes have some extra features. For example, there’s a swap from pedal brakes to hand brakes, and some of these bikes allow for changing gears to unlock more speed.



Bikes for Teens to Adults

Walmart

As our kids turn into teens and young adults, there are some extra requirements in a bike that grows with you. A larger frame built with sturdier materials, a more comfortable seat, and stronger wheels are good features for your teen's bike.



Scooters

Walmart

Many kids prefer to use a scooter instead of a bike, especially kids who are more timid about speed or struggle with balance. When riding a scooter, it’s just as important to use safety equipment like a well-fitted helmet, the same as you would insist for a bike. When it comes to scooters, there are a lot of styles to choose from: some are lightweight and fold easily, while others are ideal for beginners with a wider base.



Helmets

Amazon

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has recently made it clear that wearing a helmet while biking or using a scooter is necessary. It’s crucial to have a correctly-fitted helmet; for some families, it makes more sense to try the helmet on in store. However, if you know the correct size for your kiddo, there are some fun designs from Paw Patrol to bright blues and yellows.



Bike Accessories

Amazon

Riding with friends through the neighborhood, adding accessories like bike wheel lights or a fun bell clipped to the handlebar helps express individuality while having the bonus of adding some safety features as well. Other accessories like knee pads or training wheels can be really useful for kids getting the hang of two wheels.

