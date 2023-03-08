27 Can't-Miss Deals on Kids' Bikes, Scooters, Helmets, and More

It's time to start playing outside again—so stock up with these great sales for the whole family.

By Devan McGuinness
Published on March 8, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Must Shop Deals on Bikes, Helmets, and Accessories Tout
Photo:

Parents / Tyler Roeland

If you and the kids are stuck in the winter boredom slump, the good news is better weather is just around the corner. Before you know it, spring will be here, and the kids will be able to run out their energy playing outside, which means now is the perfect time to pick up a new bike or scooter for everyone in the family from the toddler just learning to balance on a bike to a bigger kids that's outgrown their smaller bike to an adult who may want to join in on the fun.

The good news is there are plenty of sales right now on everything you need for spring outdoor fun, including beginner bikes, scooters, and most importantly, all the safety gear kids to keep the fun going, safely.

Beginner Bikes

Nickelodeon 12in. Paw Patrol Skye Girls Kids Bike

Walmart

It can be scary for little kids to sit on a two-wheeled bike for the first time. To help ease them into learning how to balance while going fast, beginner bikes with training wheels is usually the best first step. These bikes come in kid-favored cartoon character designs to help ease the anxiety. Be sure to check out how to size a bike properly, which will come in handy as your child grows. 

Bikes for Big Kids

Dynacraft Magna Star Burst Bike

Amazon

It’s a fun milestone for kids when they’ve mastered their beginner bikes and can remove their training wheels. Bikes for big kids come in various sizes that can grow with them, and these bigger bikes have some extra features. For example, there’s a swap from pedal brakes to hand brakes, and some of these bikes allow for changing gears to unlock more speed. 

Bikes for Teens to Adults

Huffy 24" Rock Creek Girls Mountain Bike

Walmart

As our kids turn into teens and young adults, there are some extra requirements in a bike that grows with you. A larger frame built with sturdier materials, a more comfortable seat, and stronger wheels are good features for your teen's bike. 

Scooters

Madd Gear Kruzer 200mm Commuter Scooter

Walmart

Many kids prefer to use a scooter instead of a bike, especially kids who are more timid about speed or struggle with balance. When riding a scooter, it’s just as important to use safety equipment like a well-fitted helmet, the same as you would insist for a bike. When it comes to scooters, there are a lot of styles to choose from: some are lightweight and fold easily, while others are ideal for beginners with a wider base.

Helmets

Schwinn Classic Toddler and Baby Bike Helmet

Amazon

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has recently made it clear that wearing a helmet while biking or using a scooter is necessary. It’s crucial to have a correctly-fitted helmet; for some families, it makes more sense to try the helmet on in store. However, if you know the correct size for your kiddo, there are some fun designs from Paw Patrol to bright blues and yellows.

Bike Accessories

Activ Life 2-Tire Pack LED Bike Wheel Light

Amazon

Riding with friends through the neighborhood, adding accessories like bike wheel lights or a fun bell clipped to the handlebar helps express individuality while having the bonus of adding some safety features as well. Other accessories like knee pads or training wheels can be really useful for kids getting the hang of two wheels. 

Shop More Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Walmart Baby Days Sale Tout
Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Is Here With Steep Savings on Strollers, Car Seats, Cribs, and More
Lego Sale Roundup Tout
These Are the Best Lego Deals Across Amazon, Target, Walmart, & Kohl’s—Just in Time for Holiday Gifting
Best Alarm Clock for Kids
The Best Alarm Clocks for Kids of Every Age and Sleep Type
Outdoor Snow Toys for Kids Tout
12 Super Fun Snow Toys That’ll Get the Kids Some Fresh Air This Winter
Parents Black Friday Sale Tout
The 35 Best Cyber Monday Deals on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More
Squishmallows Valentines Day Tout
These 10 Wildly Cute Squishmallows Make the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids
best subscription boxes for teens
19 Best Subscription Boxes for Teens Who Love Makeup, Video Games, and More
Last Minute Gifts for Kids Tout
Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens, and Teens That Will Still Get Here in Time for Christmas
Early Prime Event Deals
Amazon's Historic Prime Early Access Ends Tonight—Shop the 60 Best Parents-Approved Deals Now
Matching Family Christmas PJs
18 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Are Cozy, Cute, and on Sale for Up to 60% Off for Black Friday
Kids Winter Boots Round-up tout
Stock Up for the Cold With Major Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Kids
Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers on Sale at Amazon tout
These Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Kids Are on Sale at Amazon & Will Still Arrive on Time
Black Friday Trending TikTok Toys Sale Roundup Tout
20 Toys Trending on TikTok That Are Already on Black Friday Sale
club med michès playa esmeralda pool
Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Families in Mexico and the Caribbean
toy deals roundup
So Many Toy Deals Are Finally Live on Amazon Today – We Rounded Up the 20 Best for All Ages
Backyard Activities of Kids
The 15 Best Outdoor Toys for Keeping Toddlers Busy Playing Outside