If you’ve got kids at home who are under 10, chances are you’ve found yourself lusting after something from KidKraft before. The popular kids brand churns out some pretty adorable stuff for littles, from tiny chaise lounges for the pool to backyard playhouses that are so stylish, you’d consider living in one yourself.

In fact, the only thing that might stop you from hitting “Add to Cart” is the price tag, which can get pretty steep on some of these items. But luckily, one of KidKraft’s most sought-after products has been majorly marked down on Amazon this week, right in time for the holidays.

Say hello to the KidKraft Wooden Octagon Table — an outdoor furniture set that’ll usually set you back around $200, but is now on sale for less than $60. (Yes, really.) The pint-sized picnic table comes in a trendy Barnwood Gray color, with four matching stools and a navy umbrella that will shade kids from the sun.

Amazon

To buy: KidKraft Wooden Octagon Table, Stools & Umbrella Set $58.49 (was $199.99); amazon.com

The furniture itself is made from durable wood that can be covered when not in use, and painted or stained if it ever needs some freshening up. The sturdy canvas umbrella also folds closed when it’s not being used and can be removed altogether for easy storage. Kids can comfortably gather around the table to do some fun arts-and-crafts or to share an afternoon snack. Either way, they’ll love that they get their very own patio set, just like Mom and Dad!

So far, Amazon reviewers have raved about the Octagon Table’s excellent quality and long-lasting durability. (A few even said they tested it out themselves, and felt the stools could handle full-grown adults just as well as kids.)

While most reviewers said the assembly itself was pretty easy, a few did say it took them longer than expected, and that they had to rely on pictures to get them through it. Others strongly recommended treating the wood with a weather-proof sealant to protect it year-round from the elements.

But most of all, parents (and kids) love that the Octagon Table looks just like one the grown-ups would sit at.

“This isn’t an eye sore to look at in the yard, like many kids items are,” one parent shared. “It’s super cute.” Plus, they added, their toddler was “happy to upgrade from his flimsy plastic table to this more mature looking picnic table.”

Now that the outdoor set is more than 70% off, it’s kind of hard to say no. I mean, they’re practically GIVING this thing away, right?! (Feel free to use that logic when adding yet another thing to your holiday shopping list. We fully support you on this one.) It's so steeply discounted that we'll be getting one for every family that has kids in our circle. You're welcome, friends.

To buy: KidKraft Wooden Octagon Table, Stools & Umbrella Set $58.49 (was $199.99); amazon.com

Shop More Holiday Deals







