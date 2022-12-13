Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens, and Teens That Will Still Get Here in Time for Christmas

Sure, some people may have finished their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving even hit, but don’t let peer pressure get to you: there’s plenty of time to finish your shopping. And even better news, there’s plenty of time to do your holiday shopping online and get those gifts shipped directly to you without stepping foot in a store. Perfect.

From an folding electric bike that will be the hit of Christmas, to the ever-popular Gabby’s Dollhouse toys your toddler is probably begging for, to the most adorable farmer’s market stand that will soon become the highlight of your weekend as a parent (may we also suggest pairing your trip to the market with a latte from this delightful coffee machine?), we’ve rounded up gifts for kids, tweens, teens, and adults that will all arrive well before Christmas.

For Toddlers & Little Kids

Target

You may not be able to get the famous Gabby’s Dollhouse shipped to you (although pro tip: many places have it in stock in-person!), you can get some other fun-themed toys, like these Gabby’s Dollhouse mess-free coloring books or the Gabby’s Dollhouse Rainbow Closet toy instead. For the non-Gabby’s Dollhouse crowd, pick up some adorable board books for your little feminists, or grab an inflatable pirate ship playhouse that doubles as a bed for sleepovers at home.

For Big Kids (7-10)

Give the gift of silence with a smartwatch that plugs into matching headphones, go old-school with some original LipSmackers, or surprise them with the Nintendo Switch they’ve been begging for.

For Tweens and Teens

Amazon

The TikTok generation can be harder to please, but you can hook them up with gifts like a shower speaker to practice their singing, flannel shirts that are ironically back in style, amp up movie night, or gift a smartwatch with a much nicer price tag than an Apple watch—or, if you’re really feeling indulgent, nestle a folding electric bike that you’ll definitely want to borrow under the tree.