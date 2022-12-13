Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens, and Teens That Will Still Get Here in Time for Christmas

It's not too late to get them the perfect gift

By
Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN
Chaunie Brusie
Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN
Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine.
our editorial guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Last Minute Gifts for Kids Tout
Photo:

Walmart, Amazon

Sure, some people may have finished their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving even hit, but don’t let peer pressure get to you: there’s plenty of time to finish your shopping. And even better news, there’s plenty of time to do your holiday shopping online and get those gifts shipped directly to you without stepping foot in a store. Perfect.

From an folding electric bike that will be the hit of Christmas, to the ever-popular Gabby’s Dollhouse toys your toddler is probably begging for, to the most adorable farmer’s market stand that will soon become the highlight of your weekend as a parent (may we also suggest pairing your trip to the market with a latte from this delightful coffee machine?), we’ve rounded up gifts for kids, tweens, teens, and adults that will all arrive well before Christmas.

For Toddlers & Little Kids

Melissa & Doug 11-Piece Brew and Serve Wooden Coffee Maker Set

Target

You may not be able to get the famous Gabby’s Dollhouse shipped to you (although pro tip: many places have it in stock in-person!), you can get some other fun-themed toys, like these Gabby’s Dollhouse mess-free coloring books or the Gabby’s Dollhouse Rainbow Closet toy instead. For the non-Gabby’s Dollhouse crowd, pick up some adorable board books for your little feminists, or grab an inflatable pirate ship playhouse that doubles as a bed for sleepovers at home. 

For Big Kids (7-10)

PlayZoom 2 Kids Smartwatch & Headphones

Give the gift of silence with a smartwatch that plugs into matching headphones, go old-school with some original LipSmackers, or surprise them with the Nintendo Switch they’ve been begging for. 

For Tweens and Teens

HP Sprocket Portable 2x3" Instant Photo Printer

Amazon

The TikTok generation can be harder to please, but you can hook them up with gifts like a shower speaker to practice their singing, flannel shirts that are ironically back in style, amp up movie night, or gift a smartwatch with a much nicer price tag than an Apple watch—or, if you’re really feeling indulgent, nestle a folding electric bike that you’ll definitely want to borrow under the tree. 

Shop More Holiday Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Cyber Week Toys
The 40 Best Cyber Week Deals on Toys for Kids of All Ages
Lego Sale Roundup Tout
These Are the Best Lego Deals Across Amazon, Target, Walmart, & Kohl’s—Just in Time for Holiday Gifting
Favorites Amazon Toy List 2022 Tout
Our 10 Favorite Toys Under $30 From Amazon's 2022 Holiday Toy List
Parents Black Friday Sale Tout
The 35 Best Cyber Monday Deals on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More
Black Friday Trending TikTok Toys Sale Roundup Tout
20 Toys Trending on TikTok That Are Already on Black Friday Sale
toy deals roundup
So Many Toy Deals Are Finally Live on Amazon Today – We Rounded Up the 20 Best for All Ages
Early Prime Event Deals
Amazon's Historic Prime Early Access Ends Tonight—Shop the 60 Best Parents-Approved Deals Now
Amazon Prime Day baby items
These Are the 85 Best Prime Day Baby Deals and Savings for Parents—Shop Them Before the Sale Ends Tonight
Prime Day Toy Deals Worth Shopping
Only a Few Hours Left to Shop Prime Day Deals on Toys—and We've Rounded Up the Best to Save You Time and Money
kids subscription boxes
The 20 Best Kids Subscription Boxes to Engage Your Child in 2022
Tech product for the whole family
The Best Tech Gifts for the Whole Family
Parents Best Toys 2022 Seal with two kids playing.
Best Toys Awards 2022
Disney Pixar Lightyear Toys at Amazon
Take Your Imagination to Infinity and Beyond With These Newly Launched 'Lightyear' Toys at Amazon
A mother makes cookies with her two kids
25 Holiday Traditions to Start This Year
Lego Amazon Prime Day Tout
Lego Toys Rarely Go on Sale, but We Found Great Deals on 12 Best-Selling Sets Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Early Deals
Here's When Amazon Prime Day Is Happening—and You Can Shop the 50 Best Early Deals Right Now