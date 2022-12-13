Family Life Fun Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens, and Teens That Will Still Get Here in Time for Christmas It's not too late to get them the perfect gift By Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine. our editorial guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Walmart, Amazon Sure, some people may have finished their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving even hit, but don’t let peer pressure get to you: there’s plenty of time to finish your shopping. And even better news, there’s plenty of time to do your holiday shopping online and get those gifts shipped directly to you without stepping foot in a store. Perfect. From an folding electric bike that will be the hit of Christmas, to the ever-popular Gabby’s Dollhouse toys your toddler is probably begging for, to the most adorable farmer’s market stand that will soon become the highlight of your weekend as a parent (may we also suggest pairing your trip to the market with a latte from this delightful coffee machine?), we’ve rounded up gifts for kids, tweens, teens, and adults that will all arrive well before Christmas. For Toddlers & Little Kids Target You may not be able to get the famous Gabby’s Dollhouse shipped to you (although pro tip: many places have it in stock in-person!), you can get some other fun-themed toys, like these Gabby’s Dollhouse mess-free coloring books or the Gabby’s Dollhouse Rainbow Closet toy instead. For the non-Gabby’s Dollhouse crowd, pick up some adorable board books for your little feminists, or grab an inflatable pirate ship playhouse that doubles as a bed for sleepovers at home. 5 Surprise Mini Brands Disney Toy Store Playset by Zuru $17.99; amazon.com 5 Surprise Mini Brands Collector's Case Series 2 $8.15; amazon.com Nerf Elite Dart Rover $42.42; amazon.com Judy Blume's Fudge Box Set $18.85; amazon.com Wooden Farmers Market Stand with Fruit, Veggies, Chalkboard, and Cash Register $129.99; amazon.com Gabby's Dollhouse Coloring and Activity Books $15.95; amazon.com Gabby’s Dollhouse Rainbow Closet Portable Playset with a Gabby Doll $17.44; walmart.com Disney Princess Enchanted Cupcake Party Game $24.99; amazon.com Connect 4 Game $9.88 (was $11.99); amazon.com 35-Piece Non-Toxic Kids’ Makeup Set $33.99; amazon.com Callan the Christmas Tree Book $10.94; amazon.com Little Feminist Board Book Set $14.99; amazon.com Magic Mini Continuous Coloring Roll $6.99; amazon.com Inflatable Pirate Ship Playhouse $191.99; amazon.com Playz Ball Pit Princess Castle Play Tent for Girls w/ 50 Balls $29.94; amazon.com Temi Construction Truck Toy $36.99; amazon.com Afro Unicorn Holiday Plush Set $19.98; walmart.com Melissa & Doug Wooden Coffee Machine Set $23.79; zulily.com For Big Kids (7-10) Give the gift of silence with a smartwatch that plugs into matching headphones, go old-school with some original LipSmackers, or surprise them with the Nintendo Switch they’ve been begging for. PlayZoom 2 Kids Smartwatch & Headphones; $34.99 amazon.com Hover Soccer Ball, Set of 2 $25.99 (was $29.99); amazon.com Crystal Growing Science Kit $22.99 (was $24.99); amazon.com Spirograph Animator $17.99 (was $24.99); amazon.com Lip Smacker Holiday Original & Best Flavored Lip Balm 8-Pack $8.02; amazon.com Unicorns Glow-In-The-Dark Puzzle $11.99; amazon.com Pen + Gear Fashion Sketch Book $4.67; walmart.com Shimmer Markers $13.99; amazon.com Koosh Flix Stix $24.99; amazon.com Emsco Group Graffiti Snowboard $69.99; amazon.com Nintendo Switch $299.99; amazon.com For Tweens and Teens Amazon The TikTok generation can be harder to please, but you can hook them up with gifts like a shower speaker to practice their singing, flannel shirts that are ironically back in style, amp up movie night, or gift a smartwatch with a much nicer price tag than an Apple watch—or, if you’re really feeling indulgent, nestle a folding electric bike that you’ll definitely want to borrow under the tree. BL Clip 3 Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker $44.95; amazon.com Keystone Peak Amsterdam Folding Electric Bike $429.97; amazon.com Small Potted Faux Succulent Plants in White Ceramic $19.99; amazon.com Movie Night Popcorn Kit $16.98; amazon.com Countertop Makeup Organizer $34.99; amazon.com Kiss imPRESS Color Press-On Gel Nail Kit $5.97; amazon.com Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Jackets Plaid Flannel Shirt $39.99 amazon.com Knit Beanie with Pom Pom $20.99; amazon.com Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers $19.99; amazon.com HP Sprocket Portable 2x3" Instant Photo Printer $79; amazon.com Bakery Bling Chocolate Peppermint Insta-House $14.28; walmart.com iTouch Air 3 Smartwatch Fitness Tracker $49.99; amazon.com 